ASUN Senator Ralph Villa Arrested

Ralph Padon Villa, ASUN senator for the School of Public Health, was arrested on Wednesday in the Joe Crowley Student Union at the University of Nevada, Reno. Villa was taken into custody and charged with violent stalking and harassment, according to law enforcement records.

Villa is currently being held at the Washoe County Detention Center with a $30,000 bond. A court date has not been scheduled.

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Court records show that a protective order against Villa was filed in January 2025. That order was extended by a judge in March 2025, and remains active. A warrant for Villa’s arrest due to a violation of that order was issued on Feb. 27 of this year.

An arraignment and bail hearing for Villa took place on April 2, where the courts granted an Own Recognizance (OR) release on the conditions that Villa is supervised, have no contact with the individual on the protective order and refrain from mentioning them on social media.

Last updated on April 3, 2026.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. If you have any additional information about Villa’s arrest, please reach out to Alexandra Psak via email at apsak@unr.edu .