Corey Camper Jr. Declares for NBA Draft

(Max Alexander/The Nevada Sagebrush)

Nevada’s star guard Corey Camper Jr. announced his declaration for the 2026 NBA Draft on Tuesday.

Wolf Pack Nation,



Thank you for a truly blessed Senior season. Nevada has been a place of transformation and memories I'll always treasure. I'm deeply grateful for the opportunities this program has given me.



To God: Thank you for blessing me with the sport I love and been… pic.twitter.com/H4FjgwVXFk — Corey Camper Jr. (@CoreyCamperJr) April 1, 2026

In Camper Jr.’s lone season with the Wolf Pack — following his transfer from UTEP — he led the team in scoring en route to earning All-Conference honors.

“Thank you for a truly blessed Senior season. Nevada has been a place of transformation and memories I’ll always treasure. I’m deeply grateful for the opportunities this program has given me,” Camper Jr. shared over his Instagram account. “To our fans: your support, energy, and pride fueled me through every game. Playing for this fanbase has been fun… With deep gratitude for my time at Nevada and confidence in the journey ahead, I am excited to declare for the 2026 NBA Draft.”

Camper Jr. separated himself as one of Nevada’s top players early in the season, scoring 20 points against the Southern Illinois Salukis in the Pack’s third game. Camper Jr’s best stretch of the season came during an eight-game span from January-February in which he scored 22.8 points a night while shooting over 55% from beyond the 3-point arc.

Camper Jr. joins a crowded field of NBA Draft hopefuls in what is being heralded as one of the stronger drafts seen in recent years.

If selected, Camper Jr. would join Jalen Harris, Caleb and Cody Martin and Kobe Sanders as the only Nevada alumni currently in the league. Harris, Cody Martin and Sanders were all second-round draft picks in their respective drafts; Caleb Martin went undrafted.