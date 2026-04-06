Nevada Falls to San Diego State 4-2 in Second Match of Homestand

(Misha Fajayan/The Nevada Sagebrush)

The Nevada women’s tennis team lost the second match of their three-game homestand, 4-2, to the San Diego State Aztecs. The team went 2-1 in doubles, but 1-4 in singles.

(Misha Fajayan/The Nevada Sagebrush)

Doubles

San Diego State struck first as doubles team three Gloria Alogo and Liisa Varul defeated Nevada’s doubles team three Kennedy Robinson and Kariman Buqai, 6-3. However, the Wolf Pack battled back as doubles team one Silvia Costache and Marlene Foerster dominated in their win against doubles team one Jo-Yee Chan and Vessa Turley, 6-3.

The crucial doubles point came down to the number two doubles teams, Petra Janigova and Amahee Charrier for the Wolf Pack and Ninon Martinache and Jayna Clemens for the Aztecs.

It was a grudge match for the two duos, as the match went to a tiebreaker. Nevada held slight edges throughout, but San Diego State kept pace as the score was tied seven times. Trailing 7-6, Janigova and Charrier won three straight points to secure a 9-7 tiebreak victory, clinching the doubles point and a 1-0 lead for Nevada heading into singles.

(Misha Fajayan/The Nevada Sagebrush)

Singles

The opening round of singles was not favorable for the Wolf Pack, as Costache, Robinson, Janigova, and Wiem Boubaker all lost. Despite dropping four of the six matches in the first round, Charrier and Foerster served up two wins in the round.

Entering the second round, Nevada had to battle back to secure points. Charrier added another strong performance, winning 6-1 in her second set to secure her match. Even with the doubles point and an early singles win giving Nevada a 2-0 lead, San Diego State responded by winning the remaining singles matches to take the overall 4-2 victory. Foerster’s match with Alogo went unfinished after the Aztecs’ clinch.

After losing three of their last five matches, Nevada will take on the Fresno State Bulldogs at home on Friday, April 10, at 12 p.m.

(Misha Fajayan/The Nevada Sagebrush)

Match Scoreboard

San Diego State Aztecs: 4-1 singles (match No. 2 unfinished), 1-2 doubles

Nevada Wolf Pack: 1-4 singles, (match No. 2 unfinished), 2-1 doubles