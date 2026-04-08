Fame is Futile: The Arts May Struggle, But People Still Care 

Timothée Chalamet, a prominent young actor in Hollywood, recently sat down for a CNN and Variety Town Hall interview with Matthew McConaughey at the University of Texas at Austin, sparking a great deal of controversy with one statement: “I don’t want to be working in ballet or opera…where it’s like, hey, keep this thing alive. Even though no one cares about this anymore.”

Two sentences sent thousands of people online into outrage, and left many feeling betrayed by one of the most well-known actors to the Gen Z population. “Marty Supreme,” his most recent film which he promoted mainly on his own, was in the running to win some Oscars this year, but many speculate his comment might have prevented that.

In response to his comment, people on TikTok shared mixed views. Some users said, “real artists don’t diminish other arts” and “funny how he mentioned two women-dominated fields.” Others disagreed, saying, “So now y’all care about ballet and opera?” and “Not to defend him but y’all are kinda hypocrites in a sense of, when was the last time you went to watch a ballet or an opera?”

While both arguments are not necessarily invalid, Chalamet fans have been too quick to defend his statement. The actor grew up participating in live theatre, even calling himself a theatre kid. His mother and grandmother both performed professionally in ballet, and his sister attended The School of American Ballet. His grandmother was also a professional Broadway dancer.

Chalamet presented himself for years as a romantic supporter of the arts. Just one year ago, he appeared on a segment of Brittany Broski’s YouTube channel, The Broski Report. Broski, a popular content creator, is a strong advocate for art and literature. While interacting with Broski, Chalamet said, “What is earth without art?”

Hearing his most recent thoughts about some of the arts came as a shock to those who remember his soft-spoken appreciation for them. Netizens, online citizens, weren’t the only ones with strong opinions about his controversial rhetoric. Misty Copeland, a prima ballerina for the American Ballet Theatre and author, shared the disappointment and anger. She participated in the promotion of his most recent movie, “Marty Supreme,” and finds his statement interesting, to say the least.

“It’s important that we acknowledge that, yes, this is an art form that’s not ‘popular’ and a part of pop culture as movies are, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have enduring relevance in culture,” Copeland said in response to Chalamet’s comment on Variety.

She also points out that ballet and opera have been around for over 400 years, and that Chalamet would not have the opportunity to be an actor if it wasn’t for these classic art mediums.

While Chalamet may not have meant harm by his statement, the damage was done. However, his statement is not wrong — ballet and opera are dying arts and people are losing interest in them as movies and streamed media grow more popular.

Most everyone has been to the movie theater to see a film, but not everyone has seen an opera or ballet. However, there are other ways Chalamet could have expressed that view. He could have simply stated, “I respect ballet and opera for their rich history and talent, but as industries, they are dying.” Instead, he said “all respect” to people within those fields, but then immediately followed with, “I just lost 14 cents in viewership.”

Timothée Chalamet has been prominent in Hollywood for years, appearing in a number of movies like “Little Women,” “Call Me by Your Name” and the “Dune” movie series. With so much experience and training in PR and media, he should have known better than to phrase his thoughts in that way if he truly didn’t mean harm by it, and he certainly shouldn’t have followed it with a joke about losing mere cents in views.

These 30 seconds exposed Chalamet’s underlying arrogance, and shows audiences that even their favorite softer artists grow hard under increasing fame and pressure.

Fame is futile. Not every actor is remembered for centuries. Chalamet once said he wants to be known as one of the “greats,” but one of the greats wouldn’t diminish other forms of art.

The movie industry is not a booming success either. Each year, audiences seemingly find it increasingly difficult to see movies as ticket prices increase. Tickets typically tend to range from $8 to $20, depending on time, location and screening type. A family of four can easily spend upwards of $60 on just movie tickets in some areas, not including any concessions.

Streaming services have also put a major dent in the movie industry. Now, you can rent or buy movies from the comfort of your home for a lower cost than taking your family to the theater. You may trade off seeing the movie in its full glory, but for some people the money saved is worth missing out on all the bells and whistles.

Regardless of financial success, true artists would show an authentic appreciation for all forms, no matter their individual experience. Artists work tirelessly to sustain and fuel their respective areas of expertise for generations to come. True artists don’t choose it for the money, fame and glory. They choose art because it fulfills an integral part of their soul.

Claiming the general public simply does not care about ballet or opera is factually incorrect. Thousands of crowds gather annually to attend timeless performances like Swan Lake, The Nutcracker and Carmen, often making an evening of it, too. Dismissing a whole group of patrons for the sake of a supposed insightful soundbite is distasteful and ignorant. Arrogantly criticizing one art does not make you, or your choice of expression, any more superior.

Art is best when led and created with emotion – after all, it is supposed to move you. Thankfully, there are limitless forms of art that can accomplish the innate human desire to feel something powerful, and they shouldn’t compete with each other for greatness.

Everyone involved in art should celebrate the diversity of human creation, as it’s what makes us human. Whether your forte is playing a musical instrument or drawing with oil pastels, the world benefits from both. There is an audience for every form of artistic expression; it shouldn’t divide us. Art is one of the strongest forms of love and passion, and tearing one down doesn’t make another stronger.