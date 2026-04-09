Nevada Baseball Falls Short in Home Matchup Against UC Davis, 11-9

(Max Alexander/The Nevada Sagebrush)

Nevada was defeated in an 11-9 battle against the University of California, Davis, bringing their overall record to 17-12 and 6-3 in conference play.

Nevada opened the game with a quick set of outs on defense. A short pop-up was fielded and tossed to first baseman Mikey Cruz Jr. for the first out.

Jayce Dobie on the mound gave up one hit, allowing a runner on first base. That threat was short-lived, as Aggies left-fielder Braydon Wooldridge stepped up to bat, popping the ball up to create a double play for the Pack and end the inning.

(Max Alexander/The Nevada Sagebrush)

Center-fielder Rominic Quiban led off for the Pack but grounded out to first for an easy out. Cruz Jr. stepped up next, but his shallow hit to the center was handled for another out at first.

A double hit from Dobie sparked some offensive momentum as second baseman Junhyuk Kwon was walked to first and right-fielder Jacob Doyle drove one into left field to bring Dobie’s courtesy runner home, giving Nevada its first run.

The inning came to a close as Doyle struck out swinging in a 2-2 count.

The Aggies responded quickly, tying the game as UC Davis catcher Eli Burnham singled a ball to left center to bring home a runner from second.

Quiban made a play in center field for Nevada, briefly slowing UC Davis’ momentum, before a double hit from second baseman Joey Wright brought home another runner. The inning turned when Nevada shortstop Jack Metcho threw to first for the final out.

(Max Alexander/The Nevada Sagebrush)

Nevada failed to respond in the bottom of the second as UC Davis brought in a fresh arm on the mound. Left fielder Jackson Waller struck out swinging 0-2 as catcher Jake Harvey followed with a short lineout. Metcho recorded the final out as his ground ball to second was thrown to first before he could reach safety.

Pitcher Aiden Pollack took the mound in place of Dobie in the top of the third. An Aggie batter walked and later scored off two singles, extending the lead to 3-1. Doyle snagged a right-field pop-up for an out, followed by a double play from the Pack that cut the inning short.

Nevada opened with back-to-back singles from Quiban and Cruz Jr., creating early traffic on the bases, but the opportunity faded as Dobie fouled out, Kwon struck out and Doyle flew one out to right to end the inning.

(Max Alexander/The Nevada Sagebrush)

The Aggies loaded the bases with a walk and two singles to begin the fourth inning when right-fielder Tyler Howard sent a ball to center field for a double and two RBIs. Nevada then made a pitching change, replacing Pollack with Ryan Oakes.

Oakes gave up back-to-back singles, each bringing a runner home, making the score 7-1 with one out. A defensive scoop from Metcho to Kwon at second added an out, followed by Harvey throwing out a runner attempting to steal which ended the inning.

The bottom of the fourth moved quickly as the Pack failed to generate offense. Third baseman Sean Yamaguchi and Waller both grounded out while a Harvey walk was wasted by Metcho as he struck out to end the inning.

Nevada slowed the Aggies in the fifth, with a quick set of outs, allowing no runs.

UC Davis changed pitchers to start the bottom of the fifth and Nevada responded. A double from Quiban and a wild pitch moved him to third, followed by walks from Cruz Jr. and Dobie to load the bases.

(Max Alexander/The Nevada Sagebrush)

Kwon fouled out for the first out and Doyle grounded out to first, bringing Quiban home and cutting the deficit to 7-2. Yamaguchi grounded out to end the inning.

Oakes commanded the top of the sixth, catching a runner stealing, striking out the next two batters and finishing the inning with no hits or runs allowed.

Nevada’s offense mirrored that efficiency. Following a pitching change, Waller walked but was erased in a double play off Harvey’s hit. Metcho then knocked one out to right to end the inning.

Nevada brought Luke Schat to the mound who allowed two early singles before recording a strikeout. Designated hitter Ethan Felix then hit a three-run home run, extending the lead to 10-2. Schat recovered by striking out the next two batters, ending the inning.

(Max Alexander/The Nevada Sagebrush)

Quiban, Cruz Jr. and Dobie were retired in order, sending Nevada back to defense.

Nevada next placed Eddie Tierney on the mound, who gave up two doubles, allowing one run to score and make it 11-2. Tierney responded with two strikeouts and Waller secured a pop-up in left to end the inning.

Nevada’s offensive turning point came in the eighth, when the Pack erupted for six runs on eight hits. A Kwon single and Doyle double set the stage for a Yamaguchi home run deep into center field, bringing in three runs.

Waller recorded the first out, but a Harvey single and Metcho adding a bunt single prompted another pitching change. Quiban followed with a single to score Harvey and Cruz Jr. added another single to bring in Metcho.

Dobie struck out for the second out but Kwon doubled to score Quiban, cutting the deficit to 11-9. Doyle struck out to end the inning. Nevada brought Andres Castro to the mound in the ninth.

(Max Alexander/The Nevada Sagebrush)

Castro retired the side quickly, including a strikeout and routine plays in the field. The Pack fought hard in the bottom of the ninth, with Yamaguchi hitting another home run to left field, but Nevada could not complete the comeback. Waller and Harvey were both retired, leaving the Pack down to its final out.

Nevada subbed in pinch hitter Noah Blythe for Metcho and connected on a 3-2 pinch hit, but was thrown out at second after going down with an injury, ending the game.

The Pack’s next challenge will come at home in a three-game series against San Jose State, starting Friday, April 10 at 6:05 p.m.