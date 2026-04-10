Nevada Swept 4-0 by New Mexico

The Nevada Wolf Pack men’s tennis team was swept 4-0 by the New Mexico Lobos at McArthur Tennis Center on Wednesday, April 8.

(Ava Betancourt/The Nevada Sagebrush)

Nevada started out strong, claiming the first doubles match as No. 2. Rémy Trégrourès and Greg Valente set the tone with a 6-2 win.

(Ava Betancourt/The Nevada Sagebrush)

However, the Lobos quickly tied the doubles score at 1-1 after Jakub Prachar and Alberto Perez defeated Nicolas Recoura and Ibrahim Snoussi at No. 1.

(Ava Betancourt/The Nevada Sagebrush)

New Mexico secured the doubles point at No. 3, where Philip Bosin and Dario Ciobotaru outlasted Max Contet and Axel Huysmans in a close match, 6-4.

(Ava Betancourt/The Nevada Sagebrush)

With momentum on their side entering singles play, New Mexico didn’t back down. Bosin defeated Huysmans in two sets at No. 2, while Tyler Waddock defeated Contet at No. 5. Contet injured his wrist midway through the first set, but played through his injury.

The remaining four matches each went to a third set, and Prachar was able to quickly defeat Valente, 6-1, at No. 4. The other three matches went unfinished following the 4-0 decision.

(Ava Betancourt/The Nevada Sagebrush)

The Wolf Pack travels to Colorado this weekend to take on Air Force on April 11 and Denver on April 12