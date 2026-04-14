Nevada Drops Slugfest, 12-6, to San Jose State

The Nevada baseball team (18-12, 7-3) dropped the second game of a three-game set to the San Jose State Spartans (13-20, 4-6), 12-6, on Saturday, April 11 at Peccole Park.

After a scoreless first inning, the Spartans struck early in the second as JC Osorio-Agard and Rohne Klein reached base before catcher Matteo Mendoza bunted Osorio-Agard home for the game’s first run.

(Max Alexander/The Nevada Sagebrush)

Rocco Caballero followed with a single to load the bases and Alex Fernandes was hit by a pitch to push the Spartans’ lead to 2-0.

After a mound visit with starting pitcher Jordan Giacomini, second baseman Peyton Rowles lined a single into left, driving in two more for the Spartans.

(Max Alexander/The Nevada Sagebrush)

As the lineup flipped over, Osorio-Agard delivered again with a two-run single to give the Spartans a 6-0 lead. Giacomini was relieved by relief pitcher Ryan Oakes with two outs in the second.

Oakes walked the first batter on four pitches, but ended the inning as Alan Ramirez popped out to first base.

The Spartans extended their advantage in the top of the fifth to 9-0, as left fielder Jake McCoy sent a three-run homer over the fence in center field.

(Max Alexander/The Nevada Sagebrush)

Nevada answered in the bottom of the inning, as Jack Metcho and Jayce Dobie sparked a three-run response to get the Pack on the board.

In the sixth, Pack left fielder Jackson Waller drove in another run to cut the deficit to 9-4, but Fernandes plated the Spartans’ tenth run in the next half-inning.

(Max Alexander/The Nevada Sagebrush)

Dobie hit the Pack’s only home run to make the game 10-5, before San Jose State once again answered with runs of their own, extending their lead by 7, to 12-5.

In the ninth, Nevada added one final run behind a Dobie double and a Jacob Doyle single, but the late push was not enough to close the gap, as the Pack fell 12-6.