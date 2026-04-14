Nevada Splits Two-Game Series vs. New Mexico in Saturday Doubleheader

The Nevada softball team (29-14) split their two-game series, played as a doubleheader on Saturday, April 11, against the New Mexico Lobos, dropping game one before rebounding to take game two.

(Adam Drazba/The Nevada Sagebrush)

Game 1

The Wolf Pack and Lobos traded runs in the first inning, as New Mexico’s outfielder Allie Williams and Nevada’s first baseman Hannah Di Genova each drove in runs.

The tie was broken in the third inning when infielder Haylee Engelbrecht hit an RBI single, sending infielder Katelyn Wetteland home. Nevada’s lead didn’t last long, though, as New Mexico’s infielder Miracle McKenzie hit an RBI double in the fifth inning. The Wolf Pack quickly answered in the same frame as Wetteland hit a two-run home run, followed by an RBI from utilityman Matlyn Leetch, giving Nevada a 5-2 lead.

Di Genova continued to produce, adding her second RBI of the game. The Wolf Pack led 6-2 after six innings, but the Lobos, with their backs against the wall, surged in the seventh inning. Williams hit a three-run home run to make it 6-5 Nevada. Infielder Melanie Mecias eventually evened the score with a sacrifice fly RBI, and the game was tied 6-6 heading into extra innings.

Outfielder DeNae Vasquez-Dickson hit a home run for the Lobos to start the eighth inning. Her home run sparked a six-run inning for New Mexico. Despite Di Genova hitting a two-RBI double in the home half of the eighth inning, the effort wasn’t enough, as the Lobos rallied to win game one 12-8.

Game 2

New Mexico struck first in game two of the Saturday doubleheader, with Vazquez-Dickson scoring on a fielding error. Engelbrecht responded in the second inning with a solo home run to deep left field.

Talia Tretton, normally a pitcher, delivered at the plate with a two-RBI single in the third inning, sending Wetteland and Di Genova home. Leetch would eventually add on with an RBI of her own.

Nevada’s lead didn’t last as long as it had hoped. In the fourth inning, utilityman Hayden Luderer and Macias cut the deficit to 4-3. Infielder Gabrielle Briones then hit a grand slam to give the Lobos a 7-4 lead.

However, the Wolf Pack didn’t back down, as outfielder Bailie Clark reached and Di Genova hit a three-run home run. Nevada was ahead 8-7 heading into the fifth inning.

With her three-run home run, Di Genova broke the record for most home runs in a season by a Wolf Pack player.

The Wolf Pack shut down the Lobos for the rest of the game as Nevada added four more runs, highlighted by Di Genova’s two-run home run, to seal a 12-7 win.

(Adam Drazba/The Nevada Sagebrush)

Nevada will take on the University of the Pacific Tigers on Tuesday, April 14, at 3:05 p.m.