Nevada Wins Game 1 of Series with 11-1 Performance vs. San Jose State

The Nevada baseball team (18-12) cruised to an 11-1 win against the San Jose State Spartans on Friday, April 10.

Nevada struck first with five runs on five hits in the first inning, highlighted by right fielder Jacob Doyle, designated hitter Mikey Cruz Jr. and third baseman Sean Yamaguchi hitting three straight RBIs.

(Max Alexander/The Nevada Sagebrush)

Catcher Jake Harvey hit an RBI ground out, along with an RBI single from left fielder Jackson Waller, to end the first inning with a 5-0 lead.

Nevada’s starting pitcher Luke Schat cruised through the first and second innings, but was pulled in the third inning for pitcher Aidan Brainard.

(Max Alexander/The Nevada Sagebrush)

The middle innings were quiet on both sides. Cruz and Waller added their second RBIs of the night, with Cruz’s run coming in the third inning and Waller’s coming in the fifth inning.

San Jose State’s first run came in the seventh inning, when first baseman JC Osorio-Agard hit an RBI double to send second baseman Peyton Rowles home from second base. Eric Valdez would replace Brainard after loading the bases. Nevada escaped the inning with only one run allowed.

(Max Alexander/The Nevada Sagebrush)

The Wolf Pack continued their impressive offensive showing in the eighth inning. Three straight RBIs from shortstop Jack Metcho, center fielder Rominic Quiban and first-baseman Jayce Dobie extended Nevada’s lead.

(Max Alexander/The Nevada Sagebrush)

With the bases loaded, Sean Yamaguchi hit an RBI single, causing the mercy rule to take effect. Nevada won 11-1 at the end of the eighth inning, winning game one of the three-game series.