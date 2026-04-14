Nevada Wins Series 2-1 against San Jose State 

The Nevada baseball team (19-13) defeated the San Jose State Spartans (14-21) 5-4 on Sunday, April 13, securing the series win 2-1.

San Jose State struck first in the opening inning, scoring two runs off Peyton Rowles and JC Osorio-Agard. Nevada was unable to respond, going down in order. The second and third innings moved quickly, with both teams unable to generate offense.

(Max Alexander/The Nevada Sagebrush)

Neither team broke through in the fourth and fifth innings, as the game remained scoreless after the Spartans’ early lead.

San Jose State was held scoreless again in the top of the sixth, and Nevada capitalized in the bottom half. Right fielder Jacob Doyle hit a solo home run, his 10th of the season, to cut the deficit to 2-1. The Wolf Pack could not build further momentum before the inning ended.

(Max Alexander/The Nevada Sagebrush)

Both teams were retired quickly in the seventh inning, and after the Spartans failed to add on in the eighth, Nevada tied the game in the bottom half with another run from Doyle.

San Jose State responded in the top of the ninth, reclaiming a 4-2 lead after Rowles delivered a two-RBI hit that scored Rocco Caballero and Anthony Scheppler.

Nevada answered as Sam Kane reached on a walk and Jack Metcho followed with a hit, allowing Kane to advance to third while Metcho held at first. A wild pitch moved Metcho to second, setting up Jayce Dobie.

Dobie, pitcher/utility, delivered a three-run walk-off home run to seal the 5-4 victory for the Wolf Pack.

(Max Alexander/The Nevada Sagebrush)

(Max Alexander/The Nevada Sagebrush)

(Max Alexander/The Nevada Sagebrush)

Nevada will travel to Albuquerque to face the New Mexico Lobos on Friday, April 17.