“Bat Boy: The Musical” Comes to the UNR Stage

From March 6-15, the Department of Theatre and Dance and the School of Music brought “Bat Boy: The Musical” to the University of Nevada, Reno’s campus.

The character of Bat Boy was first born from a tabloid published in the early 1990s and later adapted into a comedy-horror rock musical by 1997.

The story begins with the discovery of a half-boy, half-bat in the darkness of a cave. After being taken in by a local veterinarian’s family, the beast, now named Edgar, attempts to find a remnant of normality in civil society. However, the conservative, rural townies are rather unwelcoming toward him after he attacked a child.

With the riveting elements of live rock and roll and the side-splitting slapstick comedy, Theatre and Dance’s production of “Bat Boy: The Musical” left the audience experiencing all kinds of emotions, from bursting with laughter to gasping with shock.

Aside from the comical humor, “Bat Boy: The Musical” delves into topics of religion being weaponized as a tool of persecution against those who deviate from societal norms.

The musical serves as a representation of those who oppress others in the name of religion. Although Bat Boy tries his best to become an upstanding citizen after becoming adopted by a loving family, the townsfolk continue to view him as an abomination and seek to get rid of him despite his character development.

The actors’ artistry shone through the performance as they summoned the spirit of their characters. Each and every one of them were animated and lively, even as Bat Boy escaped hate-fueled townspeople with pitchforks or as Mrs. Taylor cried hysterically over another slain child of hers.

The surprising fluidity of the star character shaped the campy, bizarre musical. Nevada senior Hunter Healy’s performance as Bat Boy, or Edgar, demonstrated his acting versatility as he effortlessly switched between a feral, foul creature of the night and a posh, melodramatic young lad.

For the Parker family that homed the freakish half-boy half-bat, the mother and daughter duo of Meredith and Shelly portrayed the comforting familiarity of a dysfunctional yet loving household. Played by sophomore Mariana Hoffman and junior Izzy AuCoin, the two actresses skillfully captured the dynamic of a worn-out mother and a daft, frivolous teenage daughter. Dr. Thomas Parker’s actor, sophomore Luke Clark, shocked and surprised audiences with his seamless transition from an attentive, gentle father figure to a cold-killer that feigns innocence.

Aside from the talented stage performances, the set was skillfully crafted, from the ominous murkiness of Bat Boy’s cave to the warm familiarity of the Parker family’s humble abode.

Throughout the show, the live rock instrumentalists could be viewed on stage above the set. As the audience lifted their gaze to the guitars, bass, keyboard and drums above, the band added to the mesmerizing atmosphere.

Through “Bat Boy: The Musical,” UNR’s Theatre and Dance program delivered a brilliant production of the cult classic, where students flaunted their artistry through acting, dance, music and art, and left audiences dazed by an unforgettably riotous performance.