Battle For Nevada: Wolf Pack Wins Silver State Series 2-1 vs. Rebels

(Aurora Lubra/The Nevada Sagebrush)

The Nevada Wolf Pack took the series victory against in-state rival UNLV, winning game one 13-3, dropping game two 8-7 and finishing with a 9-1 win in game 3.

Game 1

The first game of the three-game series showcased Nevada’s offensive firepower. UNLV struck first in the second inning. Nevada answered back with catcher Jake Harvey hitting a two-RBI single to send second baseman Junhyuk Kwon and third baseman Sean Yamaguchi home.

The back-and-forth action continued into the fourth inning, with Rebels’ center fielder Gunnar Myro hitting an RBI single answered by Kwon’s first-pitch home run and Harvey’s RBI.

The Wolf Pack blew the game open with Yamaguchi’s grand slam in the fifth inning. Center fielder Rominic Quiban, first baseman Jayce Dobie and Kwon all scored. Designated hitter Mikey Cruz Jr. joined the party with an RBI double in the sixth inning to extend Nevada’s lead 9-3.

The eighth inning was the cherry on top of Nevada’s productive day. Cruz Jr. and Kwon each drove in two runs, adding four more for the Wolf Pack. The mercy rule took effect, giving Nevada a dominant 13-3 win in game one of the series.

(Aurora Lubra/The Nevada Sagebrush)

Game 2

After the mercy-rule win in game one, the Wolf Pack looked to win the series. However, the Rebels set the tone early with first baseman Jonny Rodriguez hitting a grand slam in the first inning.

Trailing 4-0, Nevada found itself in an early hole. The Wolf Pack clawed back in the first inning, courtesy of Cruz Jr and right fielder Jacob Doyle’s RBIs.

The Wolf Pack surged in the fourth inning. Harvey brought home Yamaguchi and left fielder Jackson Waller with a two-RBI single, tying the game at four. Cruz Jr. delivered with a two-RBI double to give Nevada a 6-4 lead after trailing 4-0.

The Rebels didn’t waver, though. Second baseman Marcos Rosales immediately answered the bell with a home run. Nevada called relief pitcher Eric Valdez from the bullpen after designated hitter Ayden Garcia doubled.

Right fielder Nin Burns II sent Garcia home to tie the game. Rodriguez added an RBI single as well, putting UNLV back on top 7-6. The Rebels extended their lead in the sixth inning with a home run by catcher Gavin Taylor, making it 8-6.

Nevada’s offense stalled late, with its last run coming in the fourth inning. It wasn’t until the ninth inning that Nevada attempted a comeback. Dobie singled and Kwon was hit by a pitch. Yamaguchi hit an RBI double to make it 8-7. Waller was also hit by a pitch, loading the bases for Harvey.

The late-game push wasn’t enough for the Wolf Pack, as they fell to the Rebels in an 8-7 grudge match. The series was up for grabs going into Sunday’s matinee game.

(Aurora Lubra/The Nevada Sagebrush)



Game 3

The third and final game of the Silver State Series was less competitive than imagined. The Wolf Pack were hungry for the series win after their game two loss. Waller opened the scoring in the second inning with an RBI double, sending Doyle home. In the fourth inning, Kwon doubled and Waller walked. Harvey delivered a three-run home run to extend the lead to 4-0.

Nevada continued to rake, as Doyle hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning to make it 7-0 for the Wolf Pack. Dobie joined the fun with a home run of his own in the sixth inning.

The Rebels’ only run of the game came in the seventh inning, when center fielder Reggie Bussey hit an RBI double. Nevada’s starting pitcher Alessandro Castro was pulled after the run, but his performance was notable: 6.1 innings pitched, six hits allowed, one run allowed, one error, two walks and five strikeouts. Nevada answered UNLV’s run with a home run from Kwon, to make it 9-1, which held as the final score.

With the Wolf Pack winning the Battle for Nevada two games to one, they’ll look to build on their momentum on Tuesday, April 28, against the Sacramento State Hornets.