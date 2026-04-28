Former Nevada Football Player Signs with Green Bay Packers

(Maddie Gomes/The Nevada Sagebrush)

The Green Bay Packers announced the signing of former Nevada safety Murvin Kenion III as an undrafted free agent.

The safety appeared in all 12 games for Nevada in the 2025 season. He was named the team’s 2025 Defensive Most Valuable Player and was named to the All-Mountain West Second Team.

Kenion III tied for the Mountain West lead with five interceptions. He recorded 59 tackles, third on the Wolf Pack, including five tackles-for-loss. He also led Nevada with two forced fumbles and added three pass breakups.

(Maddie Gomes/The Nevada Sagebrush)

Before joining Nevada in 2025, Kenion III spent time at Sacramento State (2024), Idaho (2022-23) and the City College of San Francisco (2021).

The Vallejo, Calif., native will now head to Green Bay to compete for a spot on the Packers 2026-2027 roster. Kenion III joins a deep group of Strong and Free Safeties in Green Bay: Evan Williams, Jaylin Simpson, Xavier McKinney, Kitan Oladapo, Jonathan Baldwin and Mark Perry.