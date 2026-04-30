Autism and Neurodivergency in the Media: What Are We Missing?

April is recognized as National Autism Awareness Month, when neurodivergent individuals have a highlighted opportunity to educate people on autism and living on the spectrum.

In recent years, autistic people have seen more representation in the media, whether it be through books, articles, music or movies and TV shows. Yet, there is still much to learn about those who live a neurodivergent life.

Yale Medicine reported a 450% increase in autism diagnoses for adults ages 26-34 between 2011 and 2022, and credit increased awareness and better quality research as causes of this increase.

Despite the increase in diagnoses, the average person’s understanding of autism and neurodivergency is still limited, especially considering the narrow range of media representation that often leans towards one typical portrayal of someone on the spectrum.

Usually, autistic characters fall into levels two and three of the spectrum, which are easily identified as “different” and in need of extra support. Common neurodivergent archetypes are often infantilized and display disruptive and immature behaviors.

The most recognizable characters include Shaun Murphy from “The Good Doctor,” Julia from “Sesame Street” and actors from the Netflix series, “Love on the Spectrum.”

Others, like Sheldon Cooper from “The Big Bang Theory,” are presumed to have autistic characteristics, but the show never implicitly addresses it.

Even with representation in successful movies, TV shows, etc., not every neurodivergent individual feels like they are able to resonate and find a shared identity.

Kelsea Frobes, a senior at the University of Nevada, Reno, shared her thoughts after her recent diagnosis; “I just think that people have a hard time portraying it as something different than what’s been shown to be the stereotype.”

The lack of range of neurodivergent characters and people shown in the media presents frustrations for audiences looking to identify and resonate with similar experiences. There is still research that needs to be done about what the spectrum can look like, but using the knowledge available, people can create realistic pieces of media that explore the variety of life with autism.

Frobes explained her appreciation for “Love on the Spectrum,” a reality show that follows individuals with varying degrees of autism in their search for romantic relationships. “It is starting to show people the broader spectrum of types of autism that people can have,” she said.

Some individuals in the show require stronger support as opposed to others, who require less or minimal additional support, which enforces the premise of the show.

Autistic people do not solely exist in the extremes: there are those who cannot function independently and demonstrate the stereotypical behaviors people are most familiar with, but it is more practical to think of autism as a range or spectrum over a few boxes one can check off.

“I think that trying to put someone with autism into a box makes it really difficult. When you’re trying to get diagnosed, the amount of people that say, ‘well, autism is A, B, C, D, and you only have A and C, so you’re not autistic’…I think that’s kind of the hardest part about it. Even though I may not fit every category, that doesn’t mean I don’t struggle with the categories I do fit into,” Frobes said.

The reality for the autistic community should be reflected in media portrayal to ensure ethical accuracy and representation. When asked about stories she would like to see less often, Frobes said, “shows and movies that include autistic people and make it part of the show as a big plot when it doesn’t have to be. Autistic people exist in the world. They’re not just like a movie plot. You can include autistic characters without making it the only quality about them.”

Different forms of media encourage education and awareness about topics by offering a more digestible medium for general audiences. To best educate people about autism and neurodivergency, varying cases along the spectrum are necessary to show the diverse range of life and share real human stories.

“Awareness” months offer a spotlight onto certain groups of people that are marginalized or underrepresented in some capacity. Conversations about each group should not remain confined to their highlighted month, but should be integrated into daily conversations to increase understanding.

Neurodivergent individuals are still overlooked in most cases, and while there have been more efforts to showcase their stories in later years, it still does not cover the full scope of diverse realities.