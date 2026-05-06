Nevada Gears Up for the Mountain West Softball Championship

On Tuesday, May 5, Christina M. Hixson Softball Park held practices for four out of the six teams competing in games one and two of the Credit Union 1 Mountain West Softball Championships.

The Pack had a practice which consisted of a coaches versus players scrimmage.

“Just bringing the joy to whatever we’re doing, when this team plays joyfully and free they’re a really tough team to beat,” head coach Victoria Hayward said. “So we’ve done the preparation. There’s no more preparation at this point, everyone is prepared.”

Nevada heads into the Championship as the number three seed, looking for a fresh start in the tournament after coming off four losses to end the regular season.

This is the first time that the University of Nevada, Reno will be hosting the Mountain West Softball Championship since the program’s reinstatement in 2003.

Below are photos of the Wolf Pack’s practice by The Nevada Sagebrush’s Misha Fajayan.

Mountain West Softball Championship Game Schedule:

Wednesday, May 6

Game One – New Mexico (#4 seed) vs. Fresno State (#5 seed) at 3 p.m.

Game Two – University of Nevada, Reno (#3 seed) vs. Colorado State (#6 seed) at 6 p.m.

Thursday, May 7

Game Three – Grand Canyon University (#1 seed) vs. Winner of Game One, at 3 p.m.

Game Four – University of Nevada, Las Vegas (#2 seed) vs. Winner of Game Two, at 6 p.m.

Friday, May 8

Game Five – Winner of Game Three vs. Winner of Game Four at 12 p.m.

Game Six – Loser of Game Three vs. Loser of Game Four at 3 p.m.

Game Seven – Loser of Game Five vs. Winner of Game Six at 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 9

Game Eight – Winner of Game Five vs. Winner of Game Seven at 12 p.m.

Game Nine (If Needed) – Winner of Game Eight vs. Loser of Game Eight at 2:30 p.m.