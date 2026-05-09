Nevada Falls Short to Grand Canyon in Mountain West Championship Game

On Saturday, May 9, the Pack faced off against the Grand Canyon University Antelopes for Game 8 of the Credit Union 1 Mountain West Softball Championship. The Pack ended up with no runs (0-3), giving the Lopes the win which pushed for a Game 9.

At the top of the first in Game 9, Nevada set a new Mountain West Championship record by scoring nine runs to give them the momentum at the start of the game. GCU was able to slowly claw their way back into the game, making a steady comeback and eventually tying the game 10-10 at the bottom of the seventh inning.

Ultimately, after trading strikes and outs, the Lopes completed a final push to take the game 11-10 in the ninth inning.

You can view photos from this two-game matchup below by The Nevada Sagebrush’s Misha Fajayan.