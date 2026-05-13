On Friday, May 15, the National Automobile Museum will be premiering the short film “A15.”

19-year-old Waylon Parr, who majors in business marketing at the University of Nevada, Reno, scripted and directed the short film.

Parr had a budget of $1,500 and filmed with an iPhone 15 Pro Max. He also edited the entire film on the app CapCut. The film collaborated with local musicians for the film’s soundtrack and local graphic designers for a lot of the film’s visuals.

Parr began writing the characters and story after graduating from Carson High School. Script writing began in September of 2025 and finished in January of this year. Filming followed, lasting only seven days; however, the editing process alone took three weeks to complete.

All of the proceeds earned at the film’s premiere will go to the Holland Project and the RennerVation Foundation.

“The reason half the proceeds are going to the Holland Project is because I fully believe that artists are incredibly important, especially in this time and age. The reason I’m sending money to the RennerVation Foundation is because I just believe that youth is, like, the most important thing ever, that’s the future,” Parr said.

The cast and crew of the film is composed of current Carson High School students and alumni who now attend the University of Nevada, Reno.

“We weren’t doing it for the money, and we wanted to basically encourage younger people not to have an excuse to make something. Obviously there’s a lot of levels to that, and there’s exceptions, but the overall goal of this was that you can do anything with what you already have. I think a lot of teenagers look at what they don’t have,” Parr added.

20-year-old Selma Works, who majors in human development in family science at the University of Nevada, Reno, plays one of the characters in the film.

Works explained how the long and restless hours of shooting the film was overall very rewarding after getting to see the final product.

“I think it’s so cool that we’re able to get a community of people from Reno and Carson together and collaborate on this film together. It’s important for people to just go out and get started on something,” Works said.

Instagram: a15_may15

Tickets to Premiere:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/waylon-parrs-a15-movie-premiere-tickets-1986277524545