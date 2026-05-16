A Final Farewell from the Executive Editor: There’s No Love Like Sagebrush Love

They say time flies when you’re having fun… and for me, The Nevada Sagebrush finally made that the reality of my college experience.

My Sagebrush Journey

As a native Nevadan, my college application process was more typical than I’d like to admit. I always dreamed of getting out, moving to the east coast and starting the life my small hometown of Dayton, Nevada simply couldn’t offer me. After researching the cost of tuition at campuses I could potentially be calling home for the next four years, the University of Nevada, Reno became the only choice.

Despite being slightly underwhelmed with my options, I toured UNR’s campus and instantly fell in love with it. I met the ever-compelling Paul Mitchell during a Nevada Bound tour who, when everyone else attending the tour seemed to have life figured out, told me it was okay, and even encouraged, that I didn’t know exactly who or what I was supposed to be.

I quickly learned about campus media and made it my mission to become the Sagebrush’s executive editor at some point in my college career. Afterall, I was already the Editor-in-Chief of my high school’s school paper, so how hard could cracking into the Sagebrush be? Ha.

After arriving on campus and struggling to make a place for myself at the Sagebrush like I thought I would, student government seemed to be my destiny. Being a two-term senator for ASUN certainly provided me with some of the friends I needed coming into college as the strings between myself and my parents, who I now lived an hour away from, loosened. To the incredible Aween Ali:, we may not have run for the presidency like we dreamed of as interns together, but you gave me the courage to know when my time to pursue something more fulfilling had come. Thank you for never letting me settle.

Now, for the part those of you reading have likely waited for me to get on with: Becoming executive editor was always a goal, but not one I thought I would be able to make happen. Once the position opened, a few Sagebrush staff members encouraged me to apply, pushing me towards the position even though I had doubts about my ability to ensure the rest of the staff they could trust someone that came from the Sagebrush’s apparent rival, ASUN. For those that read our Arts and Entertainment articles, I think it’s safe to call this an enemies-to-lovers trope…

After a struggle to get on the agenda, I was granted an interview and was able to convince the panel why I was the next choice for the job.

Over the last year, I haven’t been the perfect editor, and frankly, the Sagebrush has been hit with some tall hurdles.

As the new executive editor, I had to hire an almost entirely fresh staff. Looking back now, I am proud of the team I helped build, but at the time, I was terrified of being the one to ruin a publication almost as old as the University itself.

We also worked toward getting additional funding to keep the Sagebrush running, but have been continually pushed off by those we need to talk to in order to make the changes we seek. Talk about “keeping tradition alive.” Thanks, guys.

And of course, the numerous lawsuits that have been threatened against the Sagebrush over the last year. Of course, freedom of the press is a powerful thing — Thankfully, no lawsuits ever came to fruition.

Despite the constant pushback from seemingly every angle over the last year, my team is truly what made every hardship worth the pain.

As someone who has always struggled to make friends; in my sorority, ASUN, and even back in high school, becoming the “boss” of several of my peers was daunting. How could I be a good leader and a friend?

Little did I know, the team of editors I spent hours interviewing and hand-picking would become some of the most kind, fun and hardworking individuals I will likely ever meet in my life.

From hangouts at “Bush HQ” to meetings that always went way longer than they should’ve and inevitably ended at sushi, Cane’s or Pub n’ Sub, the memories I made with each and every one of you has made me actually sad to leave Nevada behind.

A thank you to my staff for reminding me there is good in the world, and that there’s no love like Sagebrush love.

To Riley Overstreet: Riley, you quickly became one of the most dedicated journalists on our team. You always pushed for ethical reporting and unique stories, and on top of it all you became such a wonderful mentor to our volunteers. Thank you for sticking it out when things got hard and for always pushing me to be better.

To Alex Psak: Alex, thank you for always ensuring I was included. You really helped me step into the role of executive editor and realize the power that I had as a leader. I appreciate the reassurance more than you know.

To Olivia Spargur: Olivia, you are an incredible human. From laughing about your dad being a LinkedIn warrior to always being a true friend to me, even though you genuinely radiate coolness, you always made me feel like I was supposed to be there just like every one of you. You have the power to make everyone laugh, and I admire your sarcasm and genuine kindness.

To Reese Gardner: Reese, thank you for always asking if I needed any support. Even on the days I pushed the offer away, just knowing I wasn’t alone made my job easier.

To Siena Howard: Siena, from the day I met you in Model UN class, I always looked forward to being in the presence of your sunshine energy. You are such a great listener and observer, and always have a smile on your face. I am so proud of your progress this year. The Sagebrush would not be the high-quality publication it is today without your knowledge and hard work.

To Jordan Katz: Jordan, you are by far the funniest person I’ve ever met. I don’t think I would want anyone else to watch me try to sit down and miss the couch entirely than you. You came through on my Zoom screen ready to roll, bedazzling me with a well-prepared interview and examples of the incredible work you had created. I was in awe of your work ethic and am in awe of something new about you every day. You always worked with my picky edits and created the graphics I envisioned to a tee. You are a star and I cannot wait to see where your hard work takes you at UNR and beyond.

To Maddie Gomes: Maddie, you are such a light. Your silly dance moves and the work you put in each and every day are unparalleled. Even as an unpaid volunteer, you always showed up ready to work and help James lead the sports section to success. You are kind, genuine and so welcoming. I cannot imagine a better person to lead the sports section next year.

To James Wolfgang Perez: James, you are the perfect candidate for executive editor. From day one, your ambition, ideas and willingness to teach others has shined, even when you mog toward me from across the meeting table. You are genuinely the life of the party, and I can’t wait to see what you do with the Sagebrush — it lies in good hands with you.

It’s funny how my first published article with the Sagebrush will also be my last, but it won’t be the last the Sagebrush sees of me.

Afterall, the love we all have for the Sagebrush runs deep. Once you’re a part of the Sagebrush, you’ll always be a member of one big happy family.

After graduation, I will be moving to New York City to attend Columbia University in pursuit of an M.S. in journalism (and hopefully in pursuit of a lifelong career as a journalist in The Big Apple.) Moving out of Nevada and leaving my hometown behind has always been my goal, but the staff at the Sagebrush has given me a reason to think fondly of home.



Kelsea Frobes’ name in the notorious executive editor desk drawer. The names of executive editors written on it go back several decades.

Kelsea Frobes is the outgoing executive editor of The Nevada Sagebrush and has served in the position since April 2025. The incoming executive editor for the Sagebrush will be former sports editor James Wolfgang Perez.

Kelsea Frobes can be reached via Instagram @kelsea.frobes