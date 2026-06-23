From the Editor’s Desk: Who’s Behind The Nevada Sagebrush this Year?

Just because it’s summer break doesn’t mean we stop working.

Behind the scenes, I’ve been working on a few projects that I’m excited to share when the time comes, but before all of that, I should introduce myself.

My name is James Wolfgang Perez, and I’ll be serving as Executive Editor of The Nevada Sagebrush for the 2026-27 school year.

I’ve been part of The Nevada Sagebrush since my freshman year and have had the chance to see this newsroom from just about every angle – first as a volunteer and most recently serving as Sports Editor last year. More than anything, I’ve learned that journalism is collaborative. Every semester, I’m finding new ways to learn and grow from my peers. None of what we do would be possible without our volunteer staff writers. They’re the backbone of this paper, and I’m excited to welcome everyone joining us this year. And yes – that includes all of you incoming Reynolds School of Journalism students. I’m looking at you. Honestly, anyone at the University of Nevada, Reno for that matter.

The best way to push a publication forward is to have good people behind it and luckily, that’s exactly what we’ve got.

So without further ado, I’d like to introduce the 2026-27 Nevada Sagebrush editorial team.

A cartoon depiction of the 26-27 Sagebrush staff. (Illustrated by Elijah Uri Reyes)

Riley Overstreet: Deputy Editor Riley previously served as News Editor during the 2025-26 school year and did an incredible job chasing stories, turning quick deadlines and helping shape our coverage. Now he’s stepping into a brand new role as Deputy Editor, so pretty much my right-hand man. His ability to think of the big picture while also jumping into the weeds makes him the perfect person to help tie everything together as we continue growing the paper.

“It will be interesting to see what can be done in the Deputy Editor role, which I envision as a supporting role for the whole paper. Ideally this support can make publishing across sections more cohesive and smooth, as well as help channel our reporters’ energy to building our new video broadcast this semester.”

Mariel Day: News Editor

Mariel might genuinely be one of the most overqualified people I’ve recruited. Her experience at KUNR Public Radio speaks for itself, but what stands out even more is her instinct for finding a good story. She has this ability to find something meaningful where most people don’t think to look – and then somehow turn a story at lightning speed. She’s someone I’m incredibly excited to have leading our news team.

“I’m most excited about getting to work with incredibly talented student journalists. I’m hoping for the news section to be a source of consistent, accurate and eye opening stories. I can’t wait to work with the news team, I know we will do amazing things together!”

Malory Shaw: Assistant News Editor

Working alongside Mariel is Malory. Another KUNR alum – jeez, we sure do have a lot of these folks. Thanks Vicki. But seriously, Malory is one of the most passionate journalists I know. She throws herself into whatever situation the story requires, whether that’s covering politics or reporting from the middle of the rainforest. She’s exactly the kind of person you want helping guide new reporters.

“As someone who began in journalism at the Sagebrush, I hope to continue enhancing the learning experience for new writers. I am also excited to collaborate with my fellow editors to curate a newspaper that will serve the student body; all students should see themselves represented.”

Madeleine Gomes: Sports Editor

Our new Sports Editor is someone I’ve had the chance to work closely with during the last year as my Assistant Sports Editor. There really aren’t enough words to describe how hard she’s worked to get here. Madeleine leads with the team in mind, pushes for strong coverage and never backs down from what’s best for the section. I have no doubt she’s going to be chasing down some huge sports stories this year.

“Coming into my third year with the Sagebrush and stepping into the Sports Editor role, I’m most excited to watch my team grow and find new and innovative ways to report on University sports. Here in the sports section we offer opportunities to let students explore different paths of journalism while producing quality content. Our doors are open to all passionate writers/reporters who would like to join our team.”

Max Alexander: Assistant Sports Editor

Max (right) may be one of the younger editors on this team, but don’t let that fool you. He’s easily one of our strongest multimedia journalists – writer, photographer and videographer included. Seriously, go look at his work from last year’s sports coverage. He’s someone who quietly puts in the work and delivers. I’m excited to see him continue growing in this role and helping take our sports coverage to another level.

“I’m really excited about the opportunities for the sports section to branch out and grow even further!”

Olivia Spargur: Arts and Entertainment Editor

Olivia is one of our returning editors and someone I’m genuinely grateful to have back. She’s pushed through challenges, kept showing up and never stopped looking for stories to tell. Even when things get difficult, she keeps moving forward – and honestly, that’s something I admire. Also, she happens to be pretty great at this whole arts and entertainment-reporting thing.

“Exploring the Sagebrush was something I knew I always wanted to do as I began my journey at UNR, but the nerves and unknown of a new chapter prevented me from pursuing a place on the team sooner. It wasn’t until a newfound friendship that I found the courage to seek out these opportunities. As editor, I encourage students to explore their passion for journalism and telling interesting stories. Arts and entertainment is diverse and colorful, and we would love to tell more stories about Reno’s culture. Our team is full of talent and support to help you grow in your career skills and seek out networking opportunities.”

Riley Lantow: Opinion Editor

Riley may genuinely be one of the sharpest young minds I’ve gotten to work with. He’s always finding stories. I barely have time to sit down before there’s another pitch or article on my desk. Most importantly, he’s thoughtful, curious and never afraid to say what he thinks – which sounds like a pretty good trait for an opinion editor.

“I am super excited to step into my new role as Opinion Editor and help grow the section. The Sagebrush has a long history of strong editorial content and I am looking forward to bringing that back. One can expect a strong uptick in the frequency in which the section will publish — as well as a significant diversification of its content, moving more toward social media than in previous years. We are open to anyone who would like to get involved — no matter your major or experience.”

Siena Howard: Copy Editor

Siena has been a constant source of support throughout my time at the Sagebrush. No matter how late the night gets (my bad, those sports games don’t always end on time). She’s there making sure everything actually makes sense before it goes live. Copy editing doesn’t always get the spotlight, but it keeps the whole operation running.

“I’m most excited to continue growing our publication and building connections across campus. With new staff members joining our team and our plans for more outreach initiatives ahead, I’m looking forward to fostering a stronger sense of community and expanding the Sagebrush’s presence on UNR’s campus!”

Jordan Katz: Digital Media and Outreach Manager

Jordan always brings the energy into the room, but most importantly she shows up ready to work. She’s helped shape our social presence, designed graphics and supported multimedia projects – and I know she’s going to help us take that even further this year.

“I’m excited to continue growing our audience and finding creative ways to tell the stories happening across campus. The Nevada Sagebrush plays such an important role in keeping students informed, and I’m looking forward to helping more people engage with the work we do.”

Elijah Uri Reyes: Cartoonist

One thing I wanted to bring back this year was comic strips. Luckily I had one of the funniest, silliest and most creative people I know ready for the job. Elijah doesn’t give himself enough credit, but he has a great eye for storytelling, and I’m excited to see what he creates – especially during an election year.

“Comic journalism, or really comics in general is becoming more undervalued, which is why I’m looking forward to bringing back comics strips to the Sagebrush. I’m excited to deliver relatable stories inspired by the ‘funny page’ and satirical comic strips published in our paper in the ‘90s with the influence of diary comics you’d see on social media.”

Ally Ibarra-Soltero: Broadcast Director



In a bigger effort to try new things and push the envelope, I’m excited to introduce the Broadcast Director position. Ally will work alongside staff writers and editors to turn reporting into broadcast packages and build something entirely new for the Sagebrush. Every section will have a place in this project, and I genuinely cannot wait to see what she creates.

“I am honored to be the very first Sagebrush Broadcast Director, and am excited to get started; I want to help build something real that will exist for years to come.”

To any future employers who may be reading this – remember these names.

This group is filled with some of the most creative, driven and thoughtful student journalists I’ve had the chance to work with.

They’re going to push the Sagebrush in a direction that respects our history while continuing to experiment, innovate and tell stories that matter.

And to anyone reading this thinking about joining us:

Come write.

We’ll save you a seat.