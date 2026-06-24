Former Nevada Basketball Starter Signs with the Phoenix Suns

Corey Camper Jr., former Nevada guard, shared on his Instagram story that he’ll be signing with the Phoenix Suns as an undrafted free agent Wednesday June 24.

Camper Jr. started in 32 of 37 games for Nevada in their 2026 season, after transferring from the University of Texas at El Paso. In those 32 games, he averaged 16.6 points, 2.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds. He shot 39.9% from the three, 45.3% from the field and 80% from the free-throw line.

(Madeleine Gomes/The Nevada Sagebrush)

On Feb. 17 against the San Jose State Spartans, Camper Jr. reached 1,000 points in his career and claimed an All-Mountain West First team title in March.

Camper Jr. will likely compete for a roster spot in July during the NBA’s annual Summer League competition in Las Vegas.