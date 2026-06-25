No, Mr. Boylan, NSHE Students Are Not “Too Demanding”

Illustrated by Elijah Uri Reyes



Students in the Nevada System of Higher Education have consistently been overlooked by their own governing powers. From Elon Musk-led transport stations to what feels like never-ending tuition increases, those in positions of authority have shown little interest in responding to inquiries and backlash from those affected by their decisions.



On June 22, NSHE Regent Patrick J. Boylan, an elected official, referred to NSHE students as “too demanding” during a special meeting of the Board of Regents. The comment was made in regards to a letter Boylan received that opposed a proposed expansion of the Vegas Transit Loop System developed by The Boring Company, which is owned by Musk. The loop consists of an underground tunnel that uses Teslas to transport people in and around the strip. The approved proposal will add a station to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas’s main campus.



“Don’t demand things from us, whoever wrote that letter. Even if I was against The Boring Company, I’d change my mind just because you guys were like ‘we demand the board,’” Boylan said during the regent’s meeting. “We serve you for free, just about, so don’t demand [from] us. I don’t work for you, I work for the people that elected me.”



The thing is, however, that elected officials are supposed to be questioned, hence the point of their election. Boylan is not above that, nor is anybody else on the Board of Regents — or in office elsewhere. In fact, those in and around Nevada’s public universities should be encouraged to question the direction of said universities and the motives behind the choices that steer these institutions.



Boylan is no stranger to stirring the political pot, though. In 2024, the regent asked NSHE’s athletic directors, “Do we have any men masquerading as women playing in any of our teams or hurting any of the women?” Despite the intense backlash from Nevadans, Boylan has stood by his comments (which can be seen on his campaign website) as well as refusing to resign his position.



A contract between Nevada’s largest university by population (UNLV) and one of Musk’s companies has every right to be questioned, especially given The Boring Company’s track record in Nevada. In late 2025, Governor Joe Lombardo, a Republican, rescinded a series of fines relating to Occupational Sage and Health violations committed by Musk’s company. The fines totaled $400,000. The issue stemmed from a 2024 incident in which two Clark County firefighters experienced chemical burns. Lombardo has not commented on the situation in months, despite renewed pressure from Democratic lawmakers.



Image of the Vegas Loop, courtesy of The Boring Company.



Given the company’s controversy in Nevada coupled with Musk’s infamous firebrand reputation — it only seems natural to question the NSHE’s willingness to work with the tunnelling firm. Students have grown wary of a rule-making class acting in their own interests instead of that of the students. During just the last academic year, the Board of Regents voted to implement a 9 to 12% tuition increase across all of Nevada’s higher education institutions. The vote passed the board on an 8-5 vote despite heavy student-led pushback. So, whether the issue is The Boring Company or something of a different variety, students are justified to question the motivations behind NSHE’s decisions.



It is important to note that many leaders, including University of Nevada, Reno President Brian Sandoval, have blamed the Nevada Legislature for their lack of funding for higher education, essentially forcing NSHE to raise tuition.



Though The Boring Company’s Nevada influence may not be contained to the south side of the state for much longer. The company has entered the exploratory phase of a project that would connect the Reno-Sparks metropolitan area with the Tesla Gigafactory about 20 miles east of Sparks.



Of course, for a project of this magnitude to be approved by local governments, there will be a few hoops for Musk’s company to jump through. This will almost certainly be met with a myriad of opinions from Northern Nevadans, likely including students from UNR.



This time, if the NSHE board is tasked with answering questions regarding their highly controversial decisions — they should not demand respect, but rather answer with humility and integrity.

