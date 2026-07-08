Nevada Men’s Basketball to Play in 2026 Acrisure Series

The Nevada men’s basketball team will participate in this year’s annual Acrisure Series, the largest in-season basketball tournament in the NCAA. The series is a six day tournament from Nov. 21-26, held at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, Calif.
The Wolf Pack participated in the 2025 Acrisure Series, winning against San Francisco and losing to Washington. Prior to the 2025-26 season, Nevada signed a two-year contract agreement to play in the California tournament.
Twenty-one college programs have been confirmed to participate, some of which include the University of Southern California, Grand Canyon University, Duke, Arizona State University and Stanford. More programs will also be announced.
Matchups, team-specific event dates and ticket information will be revealed in the coming months, per the Acrisure Se ries Instagram page.