Nevada Women’s Soccer Announces 2026 Schedule

The Nevada women’s soccer team announced Saturday, July 11, their schedule for the 2026 season. The schedule is highlighted by 10 Mountain West matches, with five at home and five on the road. The team also announced two scrimmages before the season: Silver vs Blue on Aug. 9, and UC Merced on Aug. 16.



Forward Rylee Husted celebrates her goal in Nevada’s matchup against San Jose State University. (Riley Lantow/The Nevada Sagebrush)

Nevada will begin its regular season campaign on the road against the University of the Pacific. The team’s home opener will take place Aug. 23 against Sacramento State University.

The Wolf Pack will look to bounce back from a disappointing 2025 campaign, winning just two matches and going 2-14-2 overall.

Full Schedule

*Scrimmage

Aug. 9 Silver vs Blue*

Aug. 16 vs UC Merced*

Aug. 20 at Pacific

Aug. 23 vs Sacramento State

Aug. 27 at Seattle University

Aug. 30 at Portland State

Sept. 3 vs Northern Arizona

Sept. 6 at University of San Francisco

Sept. 10 at Central Arkansas University

Sept. 13 at University of Arkansas – Pine Bluff

Sept. 17 vs Long Beach State

Sept. 24 vs Wyoming

Sept. 27 at New Mexico

Oct. 3 vs Colorado College

Oct. 7 at Hawaii

Oct. 15 at GCU

Oct. 18 vs Air Force

Oct. 24 at UNLV

Oct. 28 vs UTEP

Nov. 1 at San Jose State

Nov. 7 vs UC Davis