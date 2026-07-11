Nevada Women’s Soccer Announces 2026 Schedule

The Nevada women’s soccer team announced Saturday, July 11, their schedule for the 2026 season. The schedule is highlighted by 10 Mountain West matches, with five at home and five on the road. The team also announced two scrimmages before the season: Silver vs Blue on Aug. 9, and UC Merced on Aug. 16.
Nevada will begin its regular season campaign on the road against the University of the Pacific. The team’s home opener will take place Aug. 23 against Sacramento State University.
The Wolf Pack will look to bounce back from a disappointing 2025 campaign, winning just two matches and going 2-14-2 overall.
Full Schedule
*Scrimmage
Aug. 9 Silver vs Blue*
Aug. 16 vs UC Merced*
Aug. 20 at Pacific
Aug. 23 vs Sacramento State
Aug. 27 at Seattle University
Aug. 30 at Portland State
Sept. 3 vs Northern Arizona
Sept. 6 at University of San Francisco
Sept. 10 at Central Arkansas University
Sept. 13 at University of Arkansas – Pine Bluff
Sept. 17 vs Long Beach State
Sept. 24 vs Wyoming
Sept. 27 at New Mexico
Oct. 3 vs Colorado College
Oct. 7 at Hawaii
Oct. 15 at GCU
Oct. 18 vs Air Force
Oct. 24 at UNLV
Oct. 28 vs UTEP
Nov. 1 at San Jose State
Nov. 7 vs UC Davis