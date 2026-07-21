Beyond the Pack: Nevada Pro Basketball Updates

In the midst of another National Basketball Association (NBA) offseason, multiple University of Nevada basketball alumni are entering pivotal points in their careers.

The NBA Summer League is a 15-day series of games between all 30 NBA organizations, where recent draft picks, undrafted free agent signings and others compete for spots on regular-season rosters.

For the recent Wolf Pack graduates and alumni, the Summer League is a chance to prove their worth to their organizations.

Earlier this offseason, Nevada basketball alum Kobe Sanders signed a four-year, $11.2 million contract with the Los Angeles Clippers, extending his stay with the team.

Sanders, the 50th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, averaged 7.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in limited opportunities in his first year with the Clippers. He also had a career-high 25-point game against the Golden State Warriors last October.

During this offseason’s NBA Summer League, Sanders has averaged 18.3 points per game. Most notably, he led the Clippers through a big second half surge against the recent first-overall pick, AJ Dybantsa and the Washington Wizards for a 108-94 win.

Corey Camper Jr., a member of last season’s Wolf Pack team, recently signed an Exhibit-10 contract with the Phoenix Suns, in order to participate in the Suns’ training camp.

Nevada alum Corey Camper Jr., now of the NBA’s Phoenix Suns, celebrates a clutch 3-pointer against the New Mexico Lobos on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026 at Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nev. (Max Alexander/Nevada Sagebrush)

Over his Summer League campaign, Camper Jr. has averaged 2.0 points, 0.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds over 13.9 minutes per game.

This summer, Camper Jr. has failed to carry over his efficient shooting from college, with his field goal percentage dropping from 45.3 percent with the Pack last season to 28.6 percent with the Suns.

Compared to another Mountain West talent, Nique Clifford, previously of Colorado State and now of the Sacramento Kings, Camper Jr. needs to improve on his shooting at an NBA level. Clifford dropped from a 49 percent shooter in college to a 42 percent shooter in his first NBA season.

Another Wolf Pack alum and the 2018 Mountain West Player of the Year, Caleb Martin, is entering his third season with the Dallas Mavericks and his seventh season in the NBA.

Last season, Martin saw a reduction in his playing time behind the young superstar and Duke University alum Cooper Flagg, and averaged just under four points per game across an average of 13 minutes.

Outside the NBA, JaVale McGee, Nevada’s all-time leader in NBA games played among alumni, recently completed a successful overseas season in his 18th year as a professional.

JaVale McGee, who played for the Wolf Pack from 2006-2008, visits Lawlor Events Center and speaks with media prior to the Pack’s matchup against UNLV. (Steve Ranson / NNG)



In 2025, the three-time NBA champion played for the Illawarra Hawks of the Australian National Basketball League (NBL), where he averaged 19.3 points and shot 56 percent from the field. McGee accumulated another career accolade, as he won the club MVP award as the Hawks best player.

This season, McGee is continuing his world tour, recently signing a contract with the Beijing Ducks of the Chinese Basketball Association for the 2026 season.