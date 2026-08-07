Aaron Ford visits Reno as part of his “Stuff Costs Too Much” tour 

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Aaron Ford and Democratic Party Chair Daniele Monroe-Moreno host a roundtable with the Young Democrats of Nevada to address issues affecting younger generations on Tuesday, August 4. (Mariel Day/The Nevada Sagebrush)

During the first week of August, Attorney General Aaron Ford, the Democratic nominee for governor, stopped by The Biggest Little City for a couple of days as part of his “Stuff Costs Too Much” tour across Nevada. On the first day of his visit, Ford held a round table with the Young Democrats of Nevada at Cafe con Papi, a local coffee shop, to talk about issues currently affecting the younger generations. He was joined by the state’s Democratic Party Chair, Daniele Monroe-Moreno.

One of the main concerns many of the attendees had was the rising tuition costs of higher education. The Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents recently approved a cumulative 12% tuition and fee increase for four-year universities like the University of Nevada, Reno and a 9% increase for community colleges like Truckee Meadows. This decision will cost university and community college students about an additional $1,200 and $400 per year respectively for the next three years. The increase is said to cover the system’s $46.5 million budget shortfall.

Ford’s response to the issue at the round table was to expand scholarship opportunities. During a Sagebrush-exclusive interview with Ford right after the event, he had a similar answer.

“When I was in the State Senate, I cosponsored a bill that made scholarships available to students, and we intend to increase that in order to make it more available for folks.”

Sydney Williams is the Northern Nevada Political Director for Young Democrats of Nevada and a political science major at the University of Nevada, Reno. Back at the round table, she said she has had her own struggles around paying for college expenses.

“Attorney General Ford is very sympathetic to affordability in higher education as he is open about the fact that he has been where many students are today,” Williams said. “He has shown time and time again that he has been where many students are and that he will continue to be a fighter for them.”

Emmy Brooks, member at large for the Young Democrats of the University of Nevada, Reno, told Ford one of her biggest personal concerns is ICE presence in Nevada.

“My boyfriend’s parents are immigrants. They’re continuously worried about leaving the house. They’re working three jobs contributing to an economy and social security they’ll never see,” Brooks said. “How are we going to fight back and how can us individuals fight back against them?”

Ford then responded with, “What we can’t do is run in fear, and when I’m governor, we won’t run, we will stand up. We will not be utilizing our state resources to do ICE’s work. That’s not gonna happen under my administration.”

Williams said she’s happy to see their attendees have a chance to speak to elected officials and candidates on issues impacting them and their lives.

“I believe the event went very well for our organization and the attendees and that we can continue building relationships within our party and with our candidates in productive ways,” Williams said.