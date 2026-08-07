An Inside Look at Nevada Football’s First Day of Fall Camp

The Nevada football team began its fall camp training on Wednesday, Aug. 5. Following the team’s practice, head coach Jeff Choate spoke to the media about his reaction to the day’s practice and training leading up to it.

The Pack ended their previous season with a disappointing 3-9 record; however, Choate’s focus has been on the future.

“I don’t live life looking in a rearview mirror,” Choate said. “I’m focused on right now. What happened in the past is totally irrelevant.”

https://youtu.be/wP0g-hwUZ2o



Below are photos from inside the fall camp practice by The Nevada Sagebrush’s Misha Fajayan.



Nevada Football’s defense lines up below the John Sala Intramural’s scoreboard. The team will spend the first three days of fall camp testing out the new turf on the Sala fields before continuing practice days at both Mackay Stadium and Reno High School.



Nevada’s offense, led by new offensive coordinator Brett Bartolone, takes the field for 7-on-7 matchups.

Sixth-year receiver Gerick Robinson (#14) matches up with junior defensive back Zavien Abercrombie (#17). Robinson enters his fourth season with Nevada after appearing in only three games in the previous year; Abercrombie, entering his second year at Nevada, is no stranger to the field, appearing in all 12 games of the 2025 season.





Senior defensive back Jaylen Webb (#22) finds the ball carrier on an offensive run. Webb is one of the many new faces on Nevada’s roster, coming from previous Mountain West rival Boise State University. Prior to his time at Boise State, Webb spent two years at Kilgore Junior College, where he was named NJCAA first-team All-American, SWJCFC Defensive Player of the Year and All-SWJCFC First Team.



Senior defensive back Bishop Turner (#15) keeps his eye on the ball as sophomore quarterback Carter Jones (#6) takes a snap. Entering his fourth year at Nevada, Turner became a big asset for Nevada in the 2025 season, appearing in all 12 games and gathering 20 tackles, one interception, a fumble recovery and two pass breakups Jones also became a standout player for Nevada in the previous season, stepping up to start in seven of his 10 game appearances as a true freshman.

Junior running back Herschel Turner (#1) tosses the ball after completing a run play. Appearing in 10 games in 2025, Turner’s first year with Nevada, he gathered 353 rushing yards on 69 carries.



Junior defensive back Bryson Snelling (#12) lines up for the next snap. Snelling made a name for himself in his first year at Nevada during the 2025 matchup against Wyoming. With two game-saving stops and three solo tackles, Snelling received a lot of credit for Nevada’s 13-7 win in Laramie.



Nevada’s defense gets some footwork done on the line during a hot morning practice at the John Sala Intramural Fields.

Nevada’s tight ends meet with their coaches as the practice ends. Jordan Loeffler returned to Nevada as the new tight ends coach after previously working as an offensive analyst for the Pack in 2023-24. Assisting him is Virgil Green, a Nevada football alum who, after some time in the NFL, returned to coach for the Pack.

Nevada’s secondary huddles up after an intensive scrimmage against the offensive side of the roster.

Nevada football head coach Jeff Choate gathers the team for a post-practice pep talk to end the first day of fall camp.