An Inside Look at Nevada Football’s First Day of Fall Camp

The Nevada football team began its fall camp training on Wednesday, Aug. 5. Following the team’s practice, head coach Jeff Choate spoke to the media about his reaction to the day’s practice and training leading up to it.
The Pack ended their previous season with a disappointing 3-9 record; however, Choate’s focus has been on the future.
“I don’t live life looking in a rearview mirror,” Choate said. “I’m focused on right now. What happened in the past is totally irrelevant.”
Below are photos from inside the fall camp practice by The Nevada Sagebrush’s Misha Fajayan.