Carter Jones Named Nevada Starting Quarterback

Nevada starting quarterback Carter Jones completes drills during fall camp at Mackay Stadium on Friday, Aug. 21. (Max Alexander/The Nevada Sagebrush)

The most defining factor of the 2026 Nevada Wolf Pack football season has finally been decided.

Pack head coach Jeff Choate named returning sophomore Carter Jones as the quarterback to lead them out for their season opener against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Sept. 5.

During a press conference on Friday, Aug. 21, Choate made it clear that the quarterback battle included senior UCLA Bruins transfer Luke Duncan and Jones.

Jones, who is starting his second season with the Wolf Pack, threw for 1,019 yards across nine appearances last season. He found the end zone through the air six times, while throwing eight interceptions.

Coach Choate mentioned during the previous press conference how Jones’ presence outside of the pocket has improved, as Jones will look to better his 36 yards on the ground from last season.

Duncan, who played backup at UCLA to junior Nico Iamaleava last season, entered two games in the latter half of the Bruins’ season, throwing for 235 yards and two touchdowns to zero interceptions.

His accuracy through the air, something the Pack lacked last year, is an important factor in improving their weak passing game.