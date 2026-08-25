Flags to Fly at Half-Staff Next Week in Honor of the Late Dolly Parton

After roughly 60 years of performing, American country icon and legend Dolly Parton passed away. In recent weeks, she reported struggling with certain health issues, but remained optimistic for her return to the stage.

In honor of Parton’s life and career, Governor Joe Lombardo declared that flags in Nevada would be lowered in accordance with President Donald Trump’s national proclamation. The flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on Sept. 1, 2026.

“Dolly Parton is an American icon who touched the lives of millions through her philanthropy, generosity, and her legendary songbook,” said Lombardo. “Nevada will be lowering its flags to honor her remarkable life and legacy.”

Parton’s music permeated through various genres, exploring sounds of country, bluegrass, pop, gospel and rock. Her empire allowed her to build Dollywood, a resort and amusement park in Nashville, Tennessee and put efforts towards her passion for philanthropy.

Dolly Parton in her classic pink attire accessorized with her signature butterflies. Image provided by Picryl.

She was an enthusiastic advocate for LGBTQ+ equality, childhood literacy and community health.

A longtime partner of the Human Rights Campaign, Dolly Parton spoke up in defense of all members of the LGBTQ+ community and expressed her love for everyone, no matter their sexual identity.

In 1995, Parton founded the Imagination Library, a project that focused on giving children free books to create better access to early childhood education. Her organization has donated over 300 million books to children worldwide.

Dolly Parton was also a hit star in film and television, most notably for “9 to 5” and “Steel Magnolias.” She won a primetime Emmy award for Outstanding Television Movie (“Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square”), as well as 11 Grammys.

Throughout her career, she produced 49 solo studio albums and received countless awards and nominations.

Parton had several performances, including one in Las Vegas, lined up before her passing, however she postponed those dates in light of her health struggles. She released several videos and statements explaining her setbacks.

Her nephew, Bryan Seaver, delivered the news of her death through her Instagram account in the morning on Aug. 25, 2026. He closed the message by referencing one of her most famous songs, saying “she will always love you.”