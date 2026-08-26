It’s Time to Lock In: A Freshman Survival Guide

With summer come and gone in the blink of an eye, millions of teenagers are soaking up their last weeks of true juvenile freedom. As they begin a new chapter, a multitude of feelings flood their minds, with thoughts racing 100 miles a minute.

Incoming freshmen, this one is for you. A few weeks ago, you heard coming-of-age speeches moments before walking across the stage with your cap and gown. This guide isn’t meant to be a repeat of the same “you got this” cliches you’ve heard for months.

The college you will call home for the next four years is full of students who felt everything you feel now, lived through it and are walking testaments to the journey you are about to embark on.

Whether you are a Reno local, or your home is a couple hundred miles away, these tips will help you all the same.

A freshman student lugging around their items in an oversized backpack. (Illustrated by Elijah Uri Reyes)

Come prepared

Make lists. Start writing down everything you think you may need or want when you move into your dorm or apartment. Keep lists going on your notes app, sticky notes around your house, Amazon wishlists, etc. As soon as you think, “Oh, I should bring that,” write it down. Your brain can only do so much.

Do your research. There are lots of articles detailing the items people were thankful they brought with them to college or wished they had, but the best information I found came from watching videos from students who recently finished their freshman year. Hearing people review their freshman year essentials helped me get a more realistic gauge on what students like me truly needed and what was more of a “fluff” buy.

Southern Nevada does not prepare you for the cold, so experiencing the Reno winter was something I was not entirely prepared for my freshman year. Plan on wearing sweaters and long-sleeve shirts for five months.

Just try to pull everything together at least a couple weeks before you make the big move.

Students discussing some of their favorite hobbies. (Illustrated by Elijah Uri Reyes)

Find your people

College is heavily community-oriented, so finding your pack is definitely ranked most important on this list for me. When talking about college, everyone mentions the “experience.” What is an experience without the people there to enhance it?

One easy way to find friends and students your age is to follow social media pages dedicated to certain groups, like hobby-based groups, or accounts targeting your graduating class. Many students submit photos to the bigger pages with a blurb about themselves to introduce them to their future peers, which is a creative way to put yourself out there before getting to UNR.

Similarly, reach out to your roommates and get to know them before you move in; maybe plan an activity with them during move-in week to bond.

I met one of my best friends during NevadaFIT. We found each other because of our matching lanyards, and stuck together for the week and every day after that. It’s easy to feel small in a group of thousands just like you, but make a point to remember unique details about people you interact with. It will help you establish the foundation for potential friendships and connections.

You may feel overwhelmed when you arrive on campus, but everyone really is in the same boat as you. Everyone is anxious about whether they will make friends or find their chosen families, so extend a hand and get to know your neighbors.

Regret weighs more on a person than momentary fear.

A student getting up from their bed, with the Reno skyline in the background. (Illustrated by Elijah Uri Reyes)

Get excited

You are about to launch into a brand new experience in your life. College is a time many look back on fondly, so open yourself up to enjoying the ride. Anxiety and fear of the unknown limit your ability to fully embrace the journey.

You will meet new people, discover new activities you love, learn a little, love a little and make so many memories during these next four years. Life is nothing without its ups and downs, so yes, you will face hardships. You will lose things you value, you will fight, cry and wonder if you are still going down the right path.

It’s all a part of the journey. Focus less on what worries you and the “what-ifs” you stay up at night thinking about. Think about the people you will meet, the things you will learn and the professors you will get to know.

College is what you make it, like most life experiences. Start your time at UNR with the right mindset, and it will reward you.

A student attempting to relax while stressed out. (Illustrated by Elijah Uri Reyes)

Breathe, relax, you’ll be fine

Again, take a minute and let your mind rest. Overthinking and stressing should not be a part of your college prep to-do list. Trust me, everyone is thinking the exact same way.

People will like you, people will love you, and you will love in return. You will face conflict, but what’s new? Every day that you breathe is an opportunity to be the best version of yourself, and as long as you commit to that genuinely, you will be rewarded with an incredible college experience.

Although I am only halfway through my college career, I have learned more about myself than during any other point in my life. Being at UNR allowed me to discover new passions and explore them through classes, events and people (they have been the best part of my time here, without a doubt.)

It hasn’t been entirely easy, but everything I went through led me to the knowledge I have now and the person I have become. I could not be more grateful for the opportunity to explore a life here, in Reno and at UNR, because it has been the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling experience of my life.

All this to say, you’ve got this. Trust yourself.