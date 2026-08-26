Our Inveterate Culture of Isolation

Illustration by Elijah Uri Reyes



The issue of the most importance challenging our modern society is our deep-seated habit of isolation. So what do I mean by this? Well, the idea of society is such a vast and complex concept that narrowing all of its flaws down to one that is more important than others is a nearly impossible task. Though, I believe that the answer to such a question is actually quite straightforward — at least from my point of view.

In our world (and by that I mean the U.S. and other similar nations), we face a constant culture of individualism that idealizes isolation in a manner that has not always been so common as it is today. I’m sure anyone reading this can relate, we all have phones — and subsequently social media — and through these devices we are all more connected. At least on the surface it may seem that way; but really, we lack the community and togetherness that was once so prevalent in each of our lives.

Of course, this is not to say that our phones and social media are solely to blame for this phenomena; I mean, how could they be? On one hand, we are more connected than ever, being able to message or call anyone in our contacts on a whim; having the ability to direct message (DM) LeBron James or email our Congressperson. In fact, from the outside looking in, our lives should be full of interaction and socialization. That really ought to be the last thing that we lack — yet almost anyone you meet can, and will, tell you that is not the case.

So what gives? Why are we so alone when, by all accounts, we shouldn’t be? That is an answer I don’t have, though I, as many have done, can speculate.

Now here’s my take: it really is our phones. Having social media and all of the conveniences that come with it make us less likely to branch out.

Consider the scenario of someone in search of a recipe for a dessert they’ve wanted to bake. In the past they may have called up a friend, or gone to the library for a cookbook to find this recipe. Nowadays that same person would probably just search the recipe up on the internet, or watch a video on social media. And sure, they would have their answer in a tenth of the time it would have taken to call someone or travel to the library, but in doing so they would have missed out on the conversation them and their friend would’ve had, or the quick interaction with the librarian as they asked them where the cookbooks are.

So while this is just one quick example, it provides a glimpse into the kind of isolation that our modern lives can yield. It is in these brief, seemingly meaningless interactions in which we as people build connection, and community. Perhaps that very phone call with their friend resulted in not just a baking recipe, but also dinner plans next week. And maybe that short hello to the librarian led to a longer conversation during their next visit to the library.

Now, just think about all of the things you search up on the internet, or all of the times you resort to technology for the solution. Where in the past, these instances would have meant interaction.

So how do we change this? How do we solve this culture of loneliness? Well it starts with you, the individual. Go outside, walk to the park, make that call to your friend you haven’t seen in a year, work from the office rather than joining Zoom meetings with pajama pants on. It really is that simple — to some extent at least. The world and its powers that be aren’t exactly lending a helping hand to end this profound isolation; in fact, they promote it, through the invention and encouragement of these technologies.

It has become almost commonplace to want to be alone: to order products online instead of going to the store, to take a selfie at a landmark instead of asking another visitor to take your picture, to interact solely through your group chat instead of getting together in-person once a week. This is by no mistake; the more people are alone, the more reliant they become to their devices and conveniences that originally pushed them towards solitude. Now this isn’t their fault; that’s the way the technology is designed, with its addictive nature it’s only natural for so many to become dependent on its uses and gratifications.

Therefore, to combat this seclusion, it does come down to each individual person. Without taking the initiative to socialize, to go out, to do more, you’re almost certain to fall farther into the loneliness that has become so ingrained in our modern world. So, do it: reach out. Make in-person plans. Help a friend. Take a walk; and make your own world, and everyone else’s, a little bigger.