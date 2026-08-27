Thirsty Thursday: What Your Favorite Downtown Bar Says About You

The Thirsty Thursdays Weekly Postcard inside the messy Sagebrush editor’s office with the Reno Arch through the window. (Illustration by Elijah Uri Reyes)

Nightlife in a college town means bars that require a very real ID to get in (sometimes).

The University’s close proximity to Downtown Reno (specifically West Second St.) means we students are only a 10-minute Uber or an eight-minute Bird scooter ride from college nightlife.

A United Barhopping Association passport ID with bar stamps from Dubs, The Library, Our Bar, Tonic and West Second Street. (Illustration by Elijah Reyes)

In case you aren’t familiar with the joy that is college bars here by UNR, we have the big five: Our Bar, Tonic, The Library, West Second Street Bar, and Dubs.

And after many Thursdays spent downtown, you’ll start to develop a go-to spot. Want to know what that go-to spot says about you? I’ll tell you!

Our Bar

Aw, what a classic. Do people still go to Our Bar? I’m not sure, but if you do and if it’s your favorite, that says you’re pretty loyal. You’ve probably been going to Our Bar since your freshman year and have more of a lowkey vibe. If it’s your first stop, you want to drink, play pool and avoid the interesting old people who hang out by the dart boards. If it’s a later stop in your night, that’s because you’ve exhausted the party at every other bar.

Tonic

Oh, you Tonic fans love to party hard. You’re probably hugging the bouncers (at multiple bars) and ready to be there until you’re kicked out or blacked out…or both. Tonic-goers love a fun environment with loud music and some Tang Bangs. Tonic regulars don’t play around. You all have probably been to the basement and have a Tonic hoodie or hat hanging in your closet.

The Library

There are two types of people who go to The Library: those who put their name in for karaoke and leave before it’s called, and those who stay to karaoke the songs they put their names in for and all the unclaimed songs. No hate towards The Library fans, but you’re definitely not a huge fan of change; you like to keep your nights predictable, and you’re cool…or you sit the bench on the football or basketball team. (Sorry not sorry!)

West Second Street Bar

Maturing is realizing West Second has one of the best vibes of all bars. If West Second is your go-to bar, you are the type of person who can get along with any crowd… or you just like a place where you can smoke a cig inside. You’re not always going out with intentions to blackout, but I would say it’s likely you’re going out with intentions to go home with someone else. On the flip side, West Second’s booths around the bar are the perfect regroup place for when you’re actually going out to spend time with your friends (rare these days).

Dubs

Dubs is the frat house of the bars. If your go-to bar is Dubs, there is a 90 percent chance you are in Greek life, and the other 10 percent is just people who know it’s going to be packed and are ready to party. Dubs fans are the most committed to the bit; you’ll stand in a line for however long, stare down the bartenders manifesting getting your drink sooner, and bang on the bathroom doors thinking that will make the 15 people packed in there come out so you and your 14 other people can pack in there next.

Maybe you don’t have a go-to bar yet; if so, take this as a downtown Reno college bar travel guide to know what to expect at each bar you will stumble (literally) across on all your Thirsty Thursday adventures.