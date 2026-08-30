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Nevada Hockey Holds Their Last Tryout Ahead of the 2026-27 Season 

By August 30, 2026No Comments

The Nevada Hockey team hosted their final tryout to confirm the 2026-27 roster on Sunday, Aug. 30 at Reno Ice, the south Reno arena where Nevada Hockey home games are hosted.

The team had a rather successful inaugural season last season, finishing with a 9-8 record and sixth in the West Coast Hockey Conference (WCHC).

The tryouts were set to confirm the 26-man roster, including commits, as the team looks to further establish their roots here in Reno before the season begins on Oct. 9.

Below are photos from the final tryout taken by Madeleine Gomes.

Wides shot of the tryout scrimmage at Reno Ice.
Players kick up ice as they compete for the puck.
A close shot of teammates conversating during warm ups.
Player hops over an opponents sticks while controlling the puck.
The player in yellow fights to break away with the puck.
The goalkeeper positions himself towards the puck, prepared to make a save.
Puck moves in favor of the yellow team at the faceoff spot.
Players take shots on the net to warm up.
Goalkeeper watches as the opposing team (yellow) passes around the goal.
Players getting some puck work in before the scrimmage.
Both teams race to reach the puck.
Ice flies up in the background as the players track the puck.
Yellow team breaks away attempting to find the slot.
Players get set outside the center ice ready for faceoff.
A player on the yellow team attempts to make a play after a fall.
The red team’s bench watches the matchup.

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