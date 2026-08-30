Nevada Hockey Holds Their Last Tryout Ahead of the 2026-27 Season 

The Nevada Hockey team hosted their final tryout to confirm the 2026-27 roster on Sunday, Aug. 30 at Reno Ice, the south Reno arena where Nevada Hockey home games are hosted.



The team had a rather successful inaugural season last season, finishing with a 9-8 record and sixth in the West Coast Hockey Conference (WCHC).

The tryouts were set to confirm the 26-man roster, including commits, as the team looks to further establish their roots here in Reno before the season begins on Oct. 9.

Below are photos from the final tryout taken by Madeleine Gomes.