The Nevada women’s soccer team (2-3-0, 0-0-0) came up short against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-2-1, 0-0-0) on Thursday, Sep. 3 at Mackay Stadium, posting their third loss of the season.

The Lumberjacks kicked the action off early, when freshman forward Mayson Houseman got past Nevada’s junior goalkeeper Iyan Hernandez to give Northern Arizona the lead in the second minute.

Nevada midfielder Jasmine Navarro (#9) gets ready to send in a cross on Thursday, Sept. 3 at Mackay Stadium. (Maxwell Alexander/The Nevada Sagebrush)

The Wolf Pack quickly tried to respond, with junior midfielder Reika Yuba recording a shot on goal that would end up being saved by Northern Arizona’s junior goalkeeper Lexi Saveski.

The Lumberjacks continued their aggression, recording two more shots on goal until they capitalized off a mistake from the Wolf Pack defense.

As Nevada’s Hernandez left the box to try to correct the mistake, Lumberjack’s redshirt junior forward Micala Boex took advantage of the opportunity and gave Northern Arizona the 2-0 lead in the 21st minute.

The remaining first half was marked by Lumberjack possession, seeing Boex continue her momentum after her goal, and recording two more shots on goal that would ultimately be saved by Hernandez.

Despite their efforts, the Wolf Pack continued to struggle in the first half, recording no further shots on goal.

As play was continually halted by substitutions on both sides, neither team was able to find the back of the net again in the first half, and the score remained 2-0.

The second half showed a newfound energy as the Wolf Pack and Lumberjacks were both strong on the ball, not allowing for either team to record shots.

Wolf Pack forward Olivia Loomis (#16) takes on a Lumberjacks defender on Thursday, Sept. 3 at Mackay Stadium. (Maxwell Alexander/The Nevada Sagebrush)

The play started to settle, until the Lumberjacks seized an opening in the 72nd minute. Once again, Boex was able to get past Hernandez, recording her second goal of the night.

Finding herself alone, senior forward Kristen Puels made a pass to Boex, who ran with the ball to widen the gap to 3-0.

In the end, despite the Wolf Pack putting pressure on the Jacks, Northern Arizona ultimately secured their second win of the season.

The Wolf Pack will next take on the University of San Francisco Dons (1-3-1, 0-0-0) in San Francisco’s Negoesco Stadium on Sep. 6, at 12 p.m.