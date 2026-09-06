Nevada football (1-0, 0-0) opened their season in dominant fashion as they crushed the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (0-1, 0-0) 49-14 in one of their most dominant wins in recent memory. This was a rematch from last year, where the Hilltoppers came out on top 31-16. This win also comes against a Western Kentucky team that has won at least eight games in each of their last five seasons.

“I think there’s two things that were really critical [today], understanding, number one, that pressure is a privilege and not being afraid of that,” Nevada head coach Jeff Choate said. “One of the things that we’ve spent a lot of time doing around here these last eight weeks is really focusing on being more resilient… Not just talking about it, but really leaning into that.”

This was the first week one victory of Choate’s coaching tenure in Reno.

To start, the Hilltoppers won the toss and deferred to the second half, giving the Pack the ball at their own 25-yard line to start their season following a touchback.

Nevada’s first play from scrimmage in 2026 went for three yards as quarterback Carter Jones completed a pass to receiver Damien Morgan. The next play, however, went much farther than just three yards. Running back Dominic Kelley took a stretch run 72 yards to the house for Nevada’s first touchdown of 2026, putting them up 7-0.

As for Western Kentucky, their offensive possession led them across midfield, carried by a 21-yard reception from receiver Cameron Flowers. However, their drive quickly ended when a violent hit from linebacker EJ Smith knocked Hilltopper quarterback Rodney Tisdale Jr. into the Wolf Pack sideline.

From there, Nevada’s offense picked up right where they left off as Kelley took a first down rush 42 yards up the left sideline before being pushed out of bounds around midfield. Though the drive quickly stalled after Kelley’s stellar run; the Pack was forced to punt the ball away soon after.

The Hilltoppers wasted no time moving the ball after gaining it back, notching a first down in no-huddle fashion. However, there wasn’t much to speak of after that, for a string of three short plays resulted in a 4th-and-one situation. Here, Western Kentucky elected to go for it, though they never got the chance to, as right tackle Karsten Upchurch committed a false start penalty, forcing a punt.

Nevada’s ensuing drive was slow and methodical, carrying them all the way to Western Kentucky’s own 28 yard line before a 20 yard reception up the seam from running back Herchel Turner made it 1st-and-goal for Nevada. Then, on the very next play, Turner finished the job and took a rush up the middle and into the endzone as the Pack jumped out to a 14-0 lead.

Once again the Hilltoppers struggled to move the ball into Wolf Pack territory, as a sack from linebacker Jeremy Naborne-Owens effectively ended their drive and brought the first quarter to a close. The Pack’s next possession ended quickly also, as they were forced to punt the ball away.

Western Kentucky’s next series wasn’t initially successful either though, as a holding penalty forced 3rd-and-18. Before the play, Tisdale Jr. had to abandon his signal due to the crowd noise in Mackay Stadium — forcing a punt. It was on that punt though where specialist Cooper Wilson ran into punter Jackson Smith, giving the Hilltoppers a first down.

“I don’t care what sport you play, when you have people behind you, that is the home-field advantage,” Choate said. “I was super fired up about the atmosphere tonight.”

Western Kentucky took full advantage of the penalty, as running back Ajay Allen took four rushes for a total of 50 yards, capping off the drive with a four yard touchdown to score the Hilltoppers first points of the night.

Nevada’s offense didn’t do much to taper Western Kentucky’s momentum either, as Jones floated a pass that was easily intercepted by defensive back Justin Brown, giving the Hilltoppers the ball on the Pack’s 46 yard line. Though Western Kentucky was unable to capitalize on the opportunity, going three-and-out.

Jones immediately redeemed himself though as he launched a 73 yard deep ball to receiver Gary Givens III on first down, landing Nevada at WKU’s 20 yard line. Then, on the next play receiver Donnie Cheers took an end-around reverse 20 yards up the sideline for the Pack’s third touchdown of the first half, putting them up 21-7.

The Hilltoppers pushed just past midfield on their next drive, but the second quarter ran out on them before they could do anything, as the half ended with Nevada winning 21-7.

Western Kentucky began the second half on offense by promptly going three-and-out after linebacker Dylan Labarbera recorded the 21st tackle-for-loss of his Nevada career.

“[Labarbera] played like he always plays. I mean, he’s got one speed,” Choate said. “I think the thing that I noticed about him stepping into this captain role is he was working the sideline too.”

From there, the Wolf Pack offense wasted no time in their first opportunity of the second half. Where a slew of chunk plays set Nevada up in Western Kentucky territory; then Jones’ notched his first passing touchdown of the season as he tossed a 32 yard play-action pass to Cheers to put his team up 28-7.

Nevada’s defense kept up their suffocating play during the following series where cornerback Zion Jones forced a fumble from Western Kentucky receiver Jaden Mcgill, giving Nevada the ball back. The Pack was unable to do anything on their drive though, as they went three-and-out.

Western Kentucky followed Nevada’s drive with an uninspiring one of their own, going failing to gain a first down as well.

New Wolf Pack offensive coordinator Brett Bartolone began Nevada’s next drive by calling a read-option, which Jones took advantage of by keeping the ball and running up the seam for 26 yards, putting his offense firmly in Hilltopper territory. Then, following an 11 yard rush from Turner, Jones hit tight end DJ Asiasi in the flat, who practically walked into the endzone for a 14 yard touchdown, extending Nevada’s lead to 35-7.

Western Kentucky was, once again, unable to answer back as their drive ended following a failed fourth-down attempt.

Nevada continued their dominance after regaining possession, marching down the field with little opposition en route to another touchdown, this time scored by Kelley on a one yard run up the gut, putting the score at 42-7.

A strip sack from Nevada defensive back Tajean Stallworth gave the Pack a first-and-goal opportunity, which they immediately scored on off a one yard rush from running back Carter Jackson, making the score 49-7.

Following Nevada’s seventh touchdown, the Western Kentucky offense finally started to move the ball into Nevada territory. Here, Allen broke a tackle on his way to the endzone for a 10 yard touchdown, making the score 49-14.

From there, the Wolf Pack kneeled out the clock to secure their first victory of the 2026 season. Nevada’s next challenge will come against the Montana State Bobcats (2-0, 0-0) on Sept. 12.