The Nevada football team demolished the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in a 49-14 win this weekend, starting the season off with a bang.

Students, parents and families all gathered for the home opener of the season, creating an atmosphere Reno hasn’t seen in a while.

Fans in the student section cheer excitedly during the Nevada Football Home Opener on Saturday, Sep. 5. (Taylor Jacobsen/The Nevada Sagebrush)



The win from the Wolf Pack came as a pleasant surprise. After many rough seasons, a loss is the unfortunate expectation when football season rolls around every year. Yet, this game broke the record for the most student tickets claimed at a Nevada football game. Why?

Nevada football games have something to offer to everyone — regardless if they enjoy sports or not. Nevada football culture provides an all-inclusive experience for anyone who chooses to participate.

The first game of the season is always a fun time. “Running of the Wolves” — a traditional event where first-year students are able to rush the field before the game begins — kicks off the season on a high note. Many first year students, excited for what is to come during their college years and wanting to participate in the event, gather for the first game of the season. The University provides t-shirts for these students and offers them an experience that they certainly won’t forget anytime soon.

The student section cheers during the Nevada Football game on Sep. 5, 2026. (Taylor Jacobsen/The Nevada Sagebrush)



“It’s nice to be in a big space where everybody’s rooting for the same team, and it’s just a great environment to be in,” Quinn Hyde, a first-year student at the University, said. “Right now, I’m watching the Wolf Pack absolutely dominate Kansas, so I’m excited to see what they’re gonna do for the rest of the year. It’s looking pretty bright.”

Tailgating is also a large part of the football culture at Nevada, as families and friends gather throughout the entire day — prepping for the game with food and good company.

The student tailgating section is a large part of Nevada’s football culture as well, and it is something our school is particularly good at.

While tailgate regulations look a little different this year, many students still chose to participate and have a great time. Some of the new regulations include the ban of kegs and “borgs” at the tailgate. In addition, “box trucks, semi-trucks, and flatbeds are prohibited from parking and tailgating areas to keep traffic lanes clear,” and a new regulation prohibits stages taller than three feet.

Some students are upset by these new regulations, and I personally have mixed feelings about them as well. Students should be allowed to have a good time, but I also feel that because the tailgate is on school property, the University has the right to enforce rules they think are necessary. Not to mention that students have ample opportunity to participate in these activities elsewhere if they choose to.

While I believe the regulations may have a slightly negative impact on the tailgating culture at our school, I don’t think it will dampen the mood enough for people to stop coming back.

The student tailgate sections bring students together from all different majors, years and experiences to build hype for the upcoming game and provide a space for students to show off their school pride.

While many students just attend the tailgate and skip the game, it still provides the opportunity for students to be a part of the Nevada football culture if they do not enjoy watching football.

“I think UNR is a pretty sports-heavy school, and we have a lot of school pride. Reno does a great job of supporting that college town pride,” stated Joshua Mabanta, a second-year student at Nevada. “Football ties into that support by tailgating, which is fun. We’re not ashamed of our school spirit.”

Teams gather for a timeout during the Nevada Football Home Opener on Saturday, Sep. 5. (Taylor Jacobsen/The Nevada Sagebrush)



Attending the game is the most involved way fans can participate in Nevada football. While watching the game is exciting in of itself for many fans, students who may not be passionate about football or sports will find that attending the game actually has a lot to offer.

“I’m honestly pretty excited for the season. I only went to one game last year, but I’ve been craving going back to games because there’s a lot of school spirit. It’s really fun to see people go all out,” shared Erica Hall, a second-year student at the University.

Considering I had low expectations coming into the game, I left cautiously optimistic about the season ahead. When Nevada scored less than a minute into the game, my outlook on the game changed drastically. The enthusiasm coming from the entire stadium was electric — really setting the tone for the rest of the game, and for this upcoming season. If Nevada can keep this energy, I think they may have a shot at redemption for the past couple years.

Students enter the Nevada Football Home Opener on Saturday, Sep. 5. and walk towards the student section. (Taylor Jacobsen/The Nevada Sagebrush)



Noah Morris, a recent business graduate said, “The energy was completely different. We were actually seeing a good product in the field. This team looks promising, and I’m hopeful for the level of competition this year.”

Nevada’s performance during their first game of the season gives a new hope for Nevada football. If students already attend the games because of the culture, imagine how many more people would attend if Nevada wins consistently.

If you missed this weekend, come out and join the Wolf Pack family for next weekend’s game against Montana State University and all the festivities that come along with it.