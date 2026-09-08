August 27, 2026

Sports Editor Madeleine Gomes, Assistant Sports Editor Max Alexander and Podcast Director Misha Fajayan sit down to talk all things Wolf Pack sports. From soccer and volleyball to basketball and football, they break down new players and coaches, how teams are looking so far, and what to watch as the season gets underway.

The Nevada Sagebrush Sports Desk is back for a new season. Run by our sports crew, the podcast breaks down everything happening in Wolf Pack athletics, from game recaps to player storylines and everything in between.