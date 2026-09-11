The Senate of the Associated Students of the University of Nevada (ASUN) in a short meeting on Wednesday, Sep. 2. passed a resolution in support of National Youth HIV/AIDS Awareness Day.

The resolution states that ASUN “commits to promoting HIV awareness, and is actively working to reduce stigma against those who live with HIV, ensuring access to testing, treatment, and support services for all students.” The responsibility for the resolution’s commitments falls to ASUN’s Committee on Safety, Sustainability and Wellness.

National Youth HIV/AIDS Awareness Day is observed on April 10. According to data from the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health, there were 502 new HIV diagnoses in the state in 2025, and 226 new AIDS diagnoses. 14,823 total Nevadans were living with HIV in 2025.