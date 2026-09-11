At 8:46 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2026, the Morrill Hall bell rang six times to represent when the north tower of the World Trade Center was hit by a passenger jet 25 years ago in New York City.

Usually, the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) places flags on the Joe Crowley Student Union’s lawn. For the first time, to commemorate the 25 years since the incident, UNR hosted a memorial at the Quad to remember the victims and veterans who lost their lives and those still affected by the 9/11 tragedy. Over 50 volunteers, including students and staff, planted 2,977 flags for each life lost during this tragedy.

John Pratt, assistant director for UNR’s Veteran Services, was the first speaker.

“When we were planting the flags, everyone coming up and taking pictures of the flags was really powerful,” Pratt said.

Chai Cook, the director of Veteran Services, introduced speakers throughout the event. Cook was working in New York during 9/11. She said that day felt like an eternity.

“I watched and screamed … as a plane came very low on the horizon and went behind the first tower and struck the second tower, and [a ball of fire] came toward us,” Cook said.

During Cook’s speech, the bell rang again at 9:03 a.m. to represent when the south tower of the World Trade Center was hit.

During the memorial, UNR honored three student veterans who took their lives after serving in the army. The victims’ families placed up a wreath to remember their loved ones.

Jeff Thompson, executive vice president of Veteran Services, thanked the many first responders and veterans whose lives were lost during this catastrophic event.

“On that day our nation experienced a tragedy that left an enduring mark on our country, among the lives of so many,” Thompson said.

Micheal Sitton, a U.S. Army veteran and regional manager for the Nevada Department of Veteran services, gave a speech about how 9/11 pushed him to enlist in the U.S. Army. Sitton was born and raised in Reno, Nevada.

Sitton was only 10 years old during the tragedy. At 17, he decided to enlist in the U.S. Army.

“I took my oath of enlistment here at UNR during a football game, standing on that field, raising my right hand. That’s the moment it became real. It was no longer an idea, but a promise,” Sitton said.

Sitton served in Afghanistan and was wounded when he was 18 years old, though he continued to serve for another three years.

The memorial ceremony ended with a third bell ringing at 9:37 a.m. to signify when the Pentagon was hit by American Airlines Flight 77.