The Turning Point USA (TPUSA) chapter at the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) held a vigil for the late Charlie Kirk, a controversial right-wing media personality and activist, in a picnic pavilion at Dick Taylor Memorial Park on Thursday, Sept. 10. The crowd circled around local Pastor Craig Dyson as he opened the evening with a prayer honoring Kirk’s memory.

Thursday marked the one-year anniversary of Kirk’s death. He was shot and killed at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, 2025.

While choking up, Aubree Gearhart, president of TPUSA UNR, shared her remarks about Kirk. Gearhart said she looked up to Kirk as a person, conservative and somebody who eventually wants to work in politics.

Aubree Gearhart, president of Turning Point USA UNR, spoke at the vigil for the late Charlie Kirk at Dick Taylor Memorial Park on Thursday, Sept. 10. (Michael Storms/The Nevada Sagebrush)

“Today was just a very heavy day,” Gearhart said. “We wanted to do the vigil in remembrance of Charlie and who he was.”

In the middle of the pavilion, a makeshift altar had Kirk’s portrait and bouquets of flowers. A few of the attendees wore their red ‘Make America Great Again’ hats. Throughout the vigil, many remained standing while holding flameless LED candles as the chapter opened the floor to anyone who wanted to share their thoughts about Kirk.

After a few people shared their sentiments, Jack Soo, a junior majoring in business management, spoke about his experience with Kirk. In his speech, Soo said he remembered attending Kirk’s vigil last year at the KC lawn on Sept. 17, 2025.

“There are definitely people in our community that are grieving the loss of a very big face that was guiding most of our generation towards good morals and sense of belonging in the community,” Soo said.

A few Reno police cars parked nearby the pavilion as the vigil went on.

Emmersen Morgan, a junior majoring in Psychology, happened to be at the park during the vigil. Morgan said she was very curious about the vigil because she’s part of various social justice groups on-campus such as Sunrise Movement and the Young Democrats chapter at the University.

“The vigil was very calm. Everyone was respectful and it posed no threat,” Morgan said.

She said although she doesn’t agree with Kirk’s methodology or ideology, the vigil was interesting to see.

“His supporters worshipping him as some loving figure when in reality, he was hateful and predatory towards those looking to engage in meaningful conversation,” Morgan said.

An hour later, the vigil ended with a moment of silence and prayer led by Pastor Dyson.