According to the University of Nevada, Reno’s (UNR) police department, recent reports of thefts of electric scooters and e-bikes across multiple locations on campus have increased.

In UNR’s 2025 annual police report, there were 57 reported thefts in 2024.

UNR encourages students, faculty, and visitors to be alert and implement the following precautions to reduce the risk of theft: locking unattended bikes and scooters, parking in well-lit areas, registering bikes and scooters with University Parking Services and reporting suspicious activity to the University Police Department Northern Command.

For bikes, the University advises the use of a high-quality U-lock or a similar theft prevention device.

The University discourages confronting or pursuing a suspected offender.

In an emergency or if you believe there is an immediate threat to safety, call 911. Non-Emergency: 334-2677 www.unr.edu/police