The Nevada football team (1-1, 0-0) played their second game of the 2026 season against the Montana State Bobcats (3-0, 1-0), resulting in a 20-7 loss.

Showing great promise after their last game, Nevada came into the contest with hope. However, due to a high risk of injury for sophomore starting quarterback Carter Jones, senior quarterback Luke Duncan was given the start.

Three minutes into the game, Bobcats junior wide receiver Dane Steel scored the games first touchdown.

The Nevada Wolf Pack defensive line gets set for a snap at Mackay Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 12. (Madeleine Gomes/The Nevada Sagebrush)



At the end of the first quarter, Bobcats kicker Myles Sansted completed a 45-yard kick, to make the score 10-0.

During the second quarter, Montana State senior quarterback Justin Lamson kept the offense rolling, resulting in the game’s second touchdown by senior running back Adam Jones.

When the Wolf Pack regained offense, they quickly lost it via an interception, which was caught by Bobcats sophomore cornerback Tim Thomas II with nine seconds to go in the half.

After halftime, the Pack benched Duncan for fifth-year quarterback AJ Bianco.

After an uneventful third quarter, the Bobcats remained up 17-0.

Nevada defensive back Tajean Stallworth greets teammates returning to the sideline at Mackay Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 12. (Misha Fajayan/The Nevada Sagebrush)

At the start of the fourth quarter, Bianco completed a 28-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Marshaun Brown to get the Pack on the board.

Despite the Pack’s late efforts, Brown fumbled the ball on the Wolf Pack’s penultimate possession, as Montana State safety Colter Petre took advantage of the mistake.

Sansted completed another field goal on the resulting possession to make the final score of 20-7.

“I just want to see our guys play the type of football that they’re capable of playing,” Nevada’s head coach Jeff Choate said. “And we know we can do better on offense. Whether that’s Carter, AJ, or Luke.”

Nevada linebacker Jake Silverman and Nevada wide receiver Marshaun Brown lead the Pack out of the tunnel prior to their matchup against the Montana State Bobcats at Mackay Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 12. (Misha Fajayan/The Nevada Sagebrush)

Nevada will travel to take on the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 4 p.m.