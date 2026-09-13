Nevada women’s volleyball (0-6, 0-0) lost to Kansas State (5-0, 0-0) in the Nevada Tournament at home on Sunday, Sept. 13.

The Wildcats came in with hopes to carry momentum from their previous win against Weber State, where they found a win, 3-1.

The first set opened up with both teams going back-and-forth for points. Nevada pulled away with a 5-0 scoring run, giving them a commanding lead for the rest of the set.

The Wolf Pack went on to win the first set 25-21, with freshman outside hitter Paige Thies paving the way with six kills.

Senior middle blocker Ceren Sert and freshman outside hitter Paige Thies block Kansas

State from scoring on Sunday Sept 13. (Ava Macias/The Nevada Sagebrush)

The second set mirrored the first, with both teams giving up zero ground to one another.

After a stretch of errors from Kansas State, Nevada took the lead, but the momentum shifted towards the Wildcats halfway through the set with back-to-back kills from freshman pin Addison Massey and sophomore setter Lauren Latham.

Nevada fought to keep themselves in the set with some late kills, but ultimately Kansas State closed the second set out 25-20, with a total of six kills from Massey.

Kansas State, with newfound confidence after a second-set victory, carried that energy into the third set where they maintained the lead the whole time.

Nevada came close towards the end of the set with a kill from junior opposite hitter Jess Walkenhorst and a service ace from Theis, but to no avail. The Wildcats closed out the third set 25-21.

Junior defensive specialist Lara Pacheco saves the ball on Sunday Sept 13. (Ava Macias/The Nevada Sagebrush)

The final set began, and Kansas State continued to keep the pressure on with an early 6-0 run led by two kills from freshman pin Skylar Brady.

Nevada ended the final set 25-15 with a loss to extend their losing streak to seven straight.

They now look ahead towards their next game series on the road for the Eastern Washington University tournament beginning on Thursday, Sept. 17 at 6 p.m.