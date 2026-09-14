Dean of the University Libraries Catherine Cardwell delivered a presentation to the Senate of Associated Students of the University of Nevada (ASUN) at their meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 9. Cardwell shared ongoing plans about adding swipe access to enter the Mathewson-IGT Knowledge Center (MIKC).

If implemented, Cardwell said the MIKC would be available to NSHE (Nevada System of Higher Education) students and to the general public during regular business hours. After hours, NSHE students would need to swipe their school IDs to enter the library. Cardwell said this change would help increase safety and potentially allow for extended open hours. Testing is in progress.

Cardwell also mentioned the addition of six new study pods on the second floor of the MIKC. These individual workstations can be reserved through the UNR Libraries Room Reservation System.