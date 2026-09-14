Nevada’s 20-7 loss to Montana State on Saturday confirmed what many of us already suspected — this is the same old Wolf Pack that we have become so familiar with.

Many fans thought that the Western Kentucky win would build confidence for this struggling team, but unfortunately, Nevada did what we all thought they might do: disappoint us.

Now, looking back on the game, here are some things that stuck out, good and bad.

The turnovers caught up. Nevada had a chance to score before halftime and flip a switch, but that interception on the Bobcat 11-yard line that Wolf Pack quarterback Luke Duncan threw to defensive back Tim Thomas ll at the end of the half proved costly in the long run.

The quarterback situation looked shaky. With Carter Jones out, senior UCLA transfer Luke Duncan struggled, and while AJ Bianco provided a spark in the second half, he couldn’t fully bring the Wolf Pack back into the game.

The defense adjusted after halftime. Montana State led 17-0 at halftime and only scored a field goal during the second half. This showed a lot of fans that we can hang with good teams, but it has to be more often than just turning it on randomly. The Pack can pat themselves on the back, for what it’s worth; even though Montana State is an FCS (Football Championship Subdivision) team, they are the defending FCS National Champions. So, holding them to only three points in the second half should be a win if I’m Nevada.

So, for these reasons, here are my final thoughts.

It’s an okay game to lose, but we shouldn’t be losing to an FCS team. I don’t care if they are defending champions or not. We are an FBS (Football Bowl Subdivision) program; they are FCS. In baseball terms, the Wolf Pack are the Major Leagues, and the FCS is like Triple-A. There is no way a Triple-A team should win that game.

To Coach Choate: you have a whole city behind you, supporting you, that believes in you. Please figure out the QB room.

Quarterback Carter Jones throws a pass on Saturday Sept. 5 against Western Kentucky. (Max Alexander/The Nevada Sagebrush)

It’s the same every year. I get Carter Jones is out with an injury, that’s out of your control, but Duncan’s confidence is going to be shaky now ‘cause you wouldn’t let him get settled. You say you trust your guys. He’s going to make a few mistakes, but taking him out at halftime isn’t going to help him at all. If both your quarterbacks are down and it’s just Duncan, he’s going to lack the confidence for when you need him. Let him play at least until the fourth quarter, and if it’s still not working, then switch him out.

Duncan came here for a reason, leaving a Big Ten Program as a senior to come to the Mountain West Conference; use that to your advantage.

Next week, the Wolf Pack have their first road game against Middle Tennessee State University. Last year Nevada lost to Middle Tennessee in a close game (which should not even have been close at all), 14-13.

This matchup will tell us what type of team they will be: a team that can push for a bowl game, or the same mediocre team that we are all used to.