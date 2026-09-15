September 15, 2026

The Nevada Sagebrush’s Podcast Director Misha Fajayan, co-host Deion Green, and student-athlete Janessa Arretche from Nevada Cheer sat down to talk about the latest with Nevada Cheer.

This episode introduces a new Sports Desk segment called “Fork It”. “Fork It” is a segment where The Nevada Sagebrush eats student-athletes’ cheat meals with them! Up first, we have Janessa Arretche from Nevada Cheer with her cheat meal from In-N-Out.

This episode explores what people might not know about the cheer squad, what it is like to be cut and persevere, and what it’s like to be an athlete with Nevada Cheer.