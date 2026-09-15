On Saturday, Sept. 12, before the University of Nevada, Reno’s (UNR) football game against Montana State University, bystanders discovered a deceased person in a portable toilet on campus by the Mackay Stadium, prompting police and ambulance response.

Upon examination, the medical team pronounced the unidentified person dead at the scene. Campus police are currently conducting an investigation. They don’t suspect any signs of foul play.

UNR spokesperson Scott Walquist said the person had no affiliation to UNR. The Nevada Sagebrush reached out to the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s office for additional information.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.