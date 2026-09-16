Update as of 8:41 p.m. : The fire has burned 613 acres and at 5% containment. Wind activity has slowed down in the fire area. Night-flying helicopters are actively aiding with the firefighting operations. To limit fire spread and increase containment, firefighters will continue working through the night. Evacuation warnings remain active for some areas in the Nevada and Sierra counties.

Update as of 3:00 p.m. : The fire is now at 300 acres and is 5% contained.

According to Cal Fire, Westbound I-80 is currently closed at the Nevada State Line due to the Floriston Fire. The fire began around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16. It’s currently burning near Interstate 80 and Floriston Way, about nine miles northeast of Truckee.

The fire is at 20 acres and expected to spread rapidly. Smoke from the fire can be seen from the University of Nevada, Reno campus. It’s threatening Interstate 80, the Truckee watershed, and nearby natural resources.

Additional air and ground resources have been requested.

Evacuation warnings have been issued for the area. Check out Protect Genasys for further evacuation information.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.