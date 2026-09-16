The Nevada women’s soccer team (3-0-5, 0-0-0) defeated the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) Golden Lions (1-0-5, 0-0-0), 11-1, breaking the Nevada school record for the most goals scored in a game.

The Pack got off to a quick start, as redshirt senior Jasmine Navarro got them on the board four minutes in.

According to the UAPB box score, Nevada senior forward Olivia Loomis secured a hat trick, leading the way with three goals. Other key performers for the Pack were freshman forward Ella York and sophomore forward Ella Hallert, who both came off the bench, and scored two goals each. Nevada still has yet to clarify their official box score.

This game wasn’t the first time UAPB has faced a blowout loss, as they came into this game looking to bounce back from a 24-1 loss to the Northeastern State Lady Demons on Thursday Sept. 10.

The previous goal record came in a 7-0 victory against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Oct. 22, 2006.

Stay tuned for more information about this historic game, once Nevada’s box score is confirmed.

Nevada plays their next game against Long Beach State on Thursday, Sept. 17, at Mackay Stadium.