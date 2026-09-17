As of the morning of Thursday, Sept. 17, the Floriston Fire, located nine miles northeast of Truckee, has burned 640 acres and is at 5% containment. The fire has had very little growth on both the north and east side.

The firefighters are focusing their efforts on the north side of the fire, near the Reno area. This part of the fire doesn’t have a full barrier stopping the growth yet, and the temporary barriers aren’t strong enough.

Due to safety concerns, Westbound I-80 remains closed from the Nevada state line through the fire area. Caltrans are currently evaluating with the fire personnel when to reopen the road.

The day crew is heavily staffed with firefighters on the ground, with additional help engines and aircraft. The Union Pacific Railroad is providing additional help. The train’s location provides convenient access near the fire.

Evacuation warnings and orders have been sent out to some areas in the Nevada and Sierra Counties. Check out Protect Genasys for further evacuation updates.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.