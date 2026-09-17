The University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) is encouraging students, staff and faculty to limit outdoor activity and reduce smoke exposure due to moderate air quality caused by nearby Floriston and Dome wildfires, per an email from the Office of the President.

UNR identifies the following vulnerable groups per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): people with heart, lung or chronic conditions, older adults, children and pregnant women.

According to the CDC, wildfire smoke can cause trouble breathing, coughing, wheezing, asthma attacks, headaches, chest pain and more.

The Washoe County Health District’s Air Quality Management Division (AQMD) recommends staying indoors, keeping windows and doors closed, consulting physicians with health concerns, and creating a clean-air room.

UNR said they will continue to monitor air quality conditions in Reno and provide updates as needed. Current air quality conditions can be monitored at AirNow.gov.